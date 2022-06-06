Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 53, Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Match 53 of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 sees Northamptonshire take on Derbyshire at the County Ground in Northampton.

Northamptonshire have played six games so far. They have managed to win three of those and lost two, with one being washed out due to rain. They beat Durham in their last game and will look to repeat their performance against Derbyshire on Tuesday.

Batting first, Durham posted 154 on the board. Northants picked up eight wickets in the process. Chris Lynn, opening the batting, scored a fifty as it helped them lay a foundation to chase down the total with four wickets in hand.

Derbyshire, meanwhile, have managed to win only two out of five games. They are placed in the bottom half of the table and are looking for some momentum. They suffered a heavy loss against Nottinghamshire in their previous fixture.

After being asked to bat first, Derbyshire were knocked over on 178 in their 20 overs. The bowlers tried hard but only managed to pick up three wickets as they failed to defend the total. They will be looking to turn the tables around in their upcoming fixture.

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Match Details:

Match: Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire, North Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: June 7th 2022, Tuesday, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Northampton

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground is a batting-friendly track. We have seen some high-scoring games at this venue and we can expect another one on Tuesday. The bowlers need to hit the right areas to avoid damage.

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Weather Forecast

The temperature in Northampton is expected to range between 12 and 20 degrees Celsius. We might witness rain-interruptions during the course of the match as there is rain predicted on matchday.

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Probable XIs

Northamptonshire

Graeme White bowled brilliantly and finished with figures of 3/14 in his four overs as it helped them restrict Durham to 154. Chris Lynn, at the top of the order, scored 61 as it helped them chase down the total in the last over.

Probable XI

Chris Lynn, Ben Curran, Joshua Cobb (c), Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, James Neesham, Lewis McManus (wk), Tom Taylor, Graeme White, Ben Sanderson, Freddie Heldreich

Derbyshire

On the back of 51 from Leus du Plooy, they posted 178 on the board against Nottinghamshire. George Scrimshaw picked up two wickets with the ball but failed to create further inroads as they were unsuccessful in defending the total.

Probable XI

Shan Masood (c), Luis Reece, Harry Came, Leus du Plooy, Wayne Madsen, Brooke Guest (wk), Matt McKiernan, Hayden Kerr, Mark Watt, Samuel Conners, George Scrimshaw

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Match Prediction

Northamptonshire will be riding with confidence after their win over Durham in their last game. Derbyshire lost to Nottinghamshire in their previous fixture and need to be at their absolute best to get back to winning ways.

Northamptonshire look a well-balanced unit and expect them to put up a solid performance in front of their home crowd.

Prediction: Northamptonshire to win this encounter.

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Northamptonshire Cricket YouTube Channel

