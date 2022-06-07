Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 56, Durham vs Warwickshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Durham will lock horns with Warwickshire in the 56th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022. The Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street will host this North Group fixture on June 8.

Durham have played six games so far, winning only two and are languishing in the bottom half of the table. They suffered a loss against Northamptonshire in their last encounter.

Batting first, Durham posted 154 on the board, losing eight wickets. The bowlers then tried hard and picked up six wickets in total but failed to hold their nerves as they lost the game in the last over. They will be looking to bounce back in their upcoming fixture against Warwickshire.

Warwickshire, meanwhile, have won four games out of six and have eight points under their belt. They beat Nottinghamshire in their last game in a nail-biting contest.

The game was reduced to eight overs per side due to rain. After being asked to bat first, Warwickshire posted 98 on the board. The bowlers bowled well and picked up five wickets in total as they restricted their opposition to 97 to win the game by a single run.

Durham vs Warwickshire Match Details:

Match: Durham vs Warwickshire, North Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: June 8th 2022, Wednesday, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Durham vs Warwickshire Pitch Report

The pitch at the Riverside Ground is a batting-friendly track. The batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

Durham vs Warwickshire Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted on Wednesday in Chester-le-Street with the temperature expected to range between 11 and 17 degrees Celsius.

Durham vs Warwickshire Probable XIs

Durham

Graham Clark, at the top of the order, top-scored with 44 as they posted 154 on the board in their last match. Andrew Tye bowled brilliantly and picked up three wickets but they failed as a unit as Nottinghamshire chased down the total in the last over.

Probable XI

Graham Clark, Michael Jones, David Bedingham, Oliver Robinson (wk), Paul Coughlin, Liam Trevaskis (c), Ned Eckersley, Brydon Carse, Ben Raine, Scott Borthwick, Andrew Tye

Warwickshire

In a rain-curtailed fixture of eight overs per side, Chris Benjamin scored 36 and helped his side post 98 on the board in their most recent fixture. Jake Lintott picked up two wickets with the ball as they restricted Nottinghamshire to 97 to win the game by one run.

Probable XI

Paul Stirling, Jacob Bethell, Alex Davies (wk), Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Chris Benjamin, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Jake Lintott, Olly Stone, Danny Briggs, Craig Miles

Durham vs Warwickshire Match Prediction

Durham are coming off a loss in their previous fixture whereas Warwickshire beat Nottinghamshire in a nail-biting contest. Another cracking contest can be expected when these two sides meet.

Warwickshire have a good balance to their side and have been way more consistent than Durham this season. They are expected to beat Durham on Wednesday.

Prediction: Warwickshire to win this encounter.

Durham vs Warwickshire telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Durham Cricket YouTube Channel

