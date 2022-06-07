Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 58, Surrey vs Sussex: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Match 58 of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 sees Surrey take on Sussex. The Kennington Oval in London will host this exciting South Group clash on June 8.

Surrey are the only unbeaten side in the South Group. They have played five games so far, winning four. They had a chance to win five games on the trot but their match against Glamorgan was washed out due to rain.

After being asked to bat first, Surrey posted 160/9 in their 20 overs. Only 1.3 overs were possible in the second innings as rain arrived and washed out the remainder of the game. They will be looking to stay unbeaten in the competition when they face Sussex on Wednesday.

Sussex, on the other hand, have played six games so far, winning three and losing as many games. They suffered a loss against Hampshire in their previous fixture.

Bowling first, the Sussex bowlers struggled a bit as Hampshire scored 199 in their 20 overs. Tim Seifert scored a brilliant ton while opening the batting for Sussex but lacked support from the other end as they finished their innings on 177, losing the game by 22 runs.

Surrey vs Sussex Match Details:

Match: Surrey vs Sussex, South Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: June 8th 2022, Wednesday, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Surrey vs Sussex Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kennington Oval is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The surface is likely to stay true throughout the course of the match. Fans can expect another high-scoring game at this venue.

Surrey vs Sussex Weather Forecast

The temperature in London is expected to range between 12 and 20 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Surrey vs Sussex Probable XIs

Surrey

Having won their first four games, Surrey arrived in Cardiff to face Glamorgan. Persistent rain washed out the game, with just one innings possible. Surrey will be looking to stay unbeaten when they face Sussex on Wednesday at their home.

Probable XI

Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Laurie Evans, Jamie Overton, Jordan Clark, Sunil Narine, Chris Jordan (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Daniel Moriarty, Reece Topley

Sussex

In their last game, Henry Crocombe picked up three wickets as Hampshire finished their innings on 199. Tim Seifert hit a sensational century (100* off 56 balls) but it was not enough for them as they fell short by 22 runs.

Probable XI

Luke Wright, Tim Seifert (wk), Alistair Orr, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Ravi Bopara (c), Delray Rawlins, Harrison Ward, Obed McCoy, Archie Lenham, Steven Finn, Henry Crocombe

Surrey vs Sussex Match Prediction

Surrey have been fantastic in the competition so far. They are unbeaten and will look to keep performing in a similar fashion in their upcoming games. Sussex need to bring out their A-game to challenge the high-flying Surrey.

Prediction: Surrey to win this encounter.

Surrey vs Sussex telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Surrey Cricket YouTube Channel

LIVE POLL Q. Jason Roy to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far