Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 6, Sussex vs Glamorgan: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

Sussex will lock horns against Glamorgan in the sixth match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022. The County Ground in Hove will host this South Group fixture.

Sussex had a good season last year. They finished third in the South Group with six wins in three games. They beat Yorkshire in the quarterfinal but lost to Kent in the semis. They will look to go all the way this year. They have got experienced players and will look to start their campaign on a winning note.

Glamorgan, meanwhile, struggled in the last edition of the competition, managing three wins out of 14. They lost nine games to finish bottom of the table of the South Group. They have a good squad this time and will hope to reach the competition's knockouts.

Sussex vs Glamorgan Match Details

Match: Sussex vs Glamorgan, South Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022.

Date and Time: May 26, 2022, Thursday; 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: County Ground, Hove.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground is a bowling-friendly one. Bowlers should get movement off the surface. The average score here is 135 runs.

Weather Forecast

The conditions should be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature is expected to hover between 13 to 16 degrees Celsius.

Probable XIs

Sussex

Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Delray Rawlins, James Coles, Ravi Bopara, Will Beer, Tom Alsop, George Garton, Jack Carson, Steven Finn, Tymal Mills.

Glamorgan

Joe Cooke, Billy Root, Colin Ingram, David Lloyd, Kiran Carlson, Sam Northeast, James Harris, Callum Taylor, Tom Cullen, Michael Hogan, Ruaidhri Smith.

Match Prediction

Both teams should come out all guns blazing to get their campaigns underway with a win. Sussex look strong on paper, so expect them to win.

Prediction: Sussex to win.

Telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A.

