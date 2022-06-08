Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 61, Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Northamptonshire will take on Worcestershire in the next North Group fixture of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 on Thursday. The County Ground in Northampton will be hosting this encounter.

Northamptonshire have played seven games so far, winning four of those and losing two, with one being washed out due to rain. They faced Derbyshire in their previous fixture and defeated them comprehensively. Northamptonshire will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

Batting first, the Derbyshire only managed to score 151 in their 20 overs. The Northamptonshire bowlers picked up nine wickets in the process. The batters then stepped up and contributed as they chased down the total in the penultimate over with five wickets in hand.

Worcestershire, on the other hand, are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They have played six games and only managed to win a single game as they have lost five games. The side suffered a loss against Leicestershire in their last game and need something special to register their second win of the competition.

After electing to bowl first, the Worcestershire bowlers performed well and restricted Leicestershire to 162 in their 20 overs. What followed was a disappointing performance from their batters as they were knocked over on 136 to lose the game by 26 runs.

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Match Details

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire, North Group, Vitality T20 Blast 2022

Date and Time: June 9, 2022, Thursday, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Northampton

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground is a belter of a track. The batters will enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match. Fans can expect another high-scoring game at this venue.

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Weather Forecast

The temperature in Northampton is expected to hover between 14 to 18 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Probable XIs

Northamptonshire

Tom Taylor starred with the ball as he picked up three wickets and helped his side restrict Derbyshire to 151. Skipper Joshua Cobb led the charge with the bat as he scored 70 to help his side get across the line.

Probable XI

Chris Lynn, Ben Curran, Joshua Cobb (c), Saif Zaib, James Neesham, Rob Keogh, Lewis McManus (wk), Tom Taylor, Graeme White, Ben Sanderson, Freddie Heldreich

Worcestershire

The bowlers bowled well and Ed Barnard finished with two wickets as Leicestershire only managed to score 162 in their 20 overs. None of the batters got going in the chase as they were knocked over on 136 to lose the game by 26 runs.

Probable XI

Brett D'Oliveira, Ed Pollock, Moeen Ali (c), Colin Munro, Jack Haynes, Ben Cox (wk), Ed Barnard, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Baker, Dillon Pennington, Patrick Brown

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Match Prediction

Northamptonshire are going well in the competition whereas Worcestershire are really struggling as they suffered their fifth loss in their last game. They will have to be at their absolute best to challenge Northamptonshire on Thursday.

Northamptonshire have a good balance to their side and fans can expect them to come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: Northamptonshire to win this encounter

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Northamptonshire Cricket YouTube Channel

