Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 63, Derbyshire vs Leicestershire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Derbyshire will square off against Leicestershire in Match 63 of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 on Thursday, 9 June. The North Group fixture will be played at the County Ground in Derby.

Derbyshire have struggled so far this season. They have won only two of their six matches and are placed eighth in the North Group standings. Their previous game against Northamptonshire resulted in a five-wicket loss.

Derbyshire could only get to 151/9 batting first. The total was never going to be enough and Northamptonshire got over the line in just 18.1 overs to win comfortably in the end. They will need to win this match to get their campaign back on track and gain some momentum.

Leicestershire, on the other hand, have had a mediocre run so far in this year's T20 Blast. With three wins and four defeats from seven games, they are placed fifth in the table.

Leicestershire also lost their previous encounter, suffering a defeat against Lancashire. Lewis Hill scored a 34-ball 50 but got no support as they were bowled out for just 135 runs. Lancashire eased past the target in 16.1 overs to win with seven wickets to spare.

Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Match Details

Match: Derbyshire vs Leicestershire, North Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022.

Date and Time: June 09, 2022, Thursday; 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: County Ground, Derby.

Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Pitch Report

The County Ground in Derby boasts a good batting surface and fans can expect a high-scoring clash at this venue. The team that wins the toss should look to bowl first as totals can be chased down here. Defending will not be easy and the team batting first will have to score in excess of 190 to be in with a shout.

Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Weather Forecast

The conditions are not ideal for a full game. Showers are expected throughout the game with 51% chance of precipitation. The temperatures will vary between 11 and 17 degrees Celsius.

Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Probable XIs

Derbyshire

Shan Masood (c), Luis Reece, Hayden Kerr, Leus du Plooy, Wayne Madsen, Brooke Guest (wk), Alex Hughes, Matt McKiernan, Mark Watt, Samuel Conners, George Scrimshaw.

Leicestershire

Hamish Rutherford, Scott Steel, Arron Lilley, Lewis Hill (wk), Colin Ackermann (c), Rishi Patel, Ben Mike, Rehan Ahmed, Will Davies, Callum Parkinson, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Match Prediction

Neither side has been consistent in this year's T20 Blast so far and this could be a closely-fought contest with both sides desperate to return to winning ways.

In both their cases, the batting has let them down and the bowling needs to step up as well. However, Derbyshire are playing at home and hence, start with a marginal advantage over Leicestershire.

Prediction: Derbyshire to win.

Derbyshire vs Leicestershire details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Derbyshire TV.

