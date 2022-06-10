Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 68, Somerset vs Kent: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Somerset will square off against Kent in the 68th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on Friday, June 10.

Somerset have been brilliant so far in this year’s competition. They have played six games, winning five.

They beat Gloucestershire in a hard-fought contest in their last game. The match was a rain-curtailed fixture of 10 overs per side. Bowling first, Somerset restricted their opposition to 101. The lower-order batters stepped up and contributed, helping them chase down the total with three wickets in hand.

Kent, meanwhile, are desperate for a win as they have lost six games out of seven. After beating Middlesex, they failed to carry forward the winning momentum as they lost to Essex in their next match.

After being asked to bat first, the Kent batters never got going and managed to score only 130 in their 20 overs. The bowlers could only pick up three wickets as Essex chased down the total in the 16th over.

Somerset vs Kent Match Details:

Match: Somerset vs Kent, South Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: June 10th 2022, Friday, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Somerset vs Kent Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cooper Associates County Ground is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

Somerset vs Kent Weather Forecast

The temperature in Taunton is expected to range between 11 and 21 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day.

Somerset vs Kent Probable XIs

Somerset

The bowlers bowled well and picked up five wickets in total to restrict Gloucestershire to 101 in a 10-overs-per-side contest. Experienced campaigner Roelof van der Merwe smashed 48 off just 15 balls to guide his side across the line with three balls to spare.

Probable XI

Tom Banton (wk), Will Smeed, Rilee Rossouw, Tom Abell (c), Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory, Ben Green, Roelof van der Merwe, Josh Davey, Peter Siddle, Lewis Goldsworthy

Kent

Alex Blake top-scored with 38 but lacked support from the other end as they only posted 130 on the board against Essex. The bowlers failed to pick up regular wickets, with Essex chasing down the total in the 16th over.

Probable XI

Tawanda Muyeye, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Sam Billings (c & wk), Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox, George Linde, Alex Blake, Grant Stewart, Qais Ahmad, Matt Milnes, Fred Klaassen

Somerset vs Kent Match Prediction

The two sides have had contrasting journeys in the competition so far. Somerset are looking brilliant in the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 whereas Kent need something special to change their fortunes. They will have to play out of their skin on Friday to dent Somerset’s progress.

Prediction: Somerset to win this encounter.

Somerset vs Kent details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

LIVE POLL Q. Tom Banton to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far