Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 7, Gloucestershire vs Sussex: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

Gloucestershire will lock horns with Sussex in the seventh match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 on Friday, May 27. The County Ground in Bristol will play host to this South Group encounter.

Gloucestershire went down to Middlesex in a high-scoring contest in their opening game this year. Ryan Higgins (3), David Payne (2), and Naseem Shah (2) were amongst the wickets as Middlesex put up a daunting total of 229/9. Gloucestershire put up a brave effort to get to 199/9, thus falling short by 30 runs. A decent effort with the bat will give them some confidence despite their loss.

Sussex, on the other hand, also suffered a defeat in their first game of the tournament. Mohammad Rizwan remained unbeaten on 81 to take them to 150/6 against Glamorgan, with the rest of their batters struggling. Glamorgan, however, got the job done with ease as they went past the target in just 18.5 overs with seven wickets to spare.

Hence, both teams will look to get their first win of the tournament, which makes this an exciting clash.

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Match Details

Match: Sussex vs Glamorgan, South Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022.

Date and Time: May 27, 2022, Friday; 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: County Ground, Bristol.

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Pitch Report

The wicket at this ground is expected to assist pace bowlers in the initial phase of the game. Spinners will have a role to play in the middle overs. It is a balanced wicket and we can expect a good contest between the bat and the ball. The team winning the toss would prefer to bat first.

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Weather Forecast

We can expect a full game as there is no rain predicted during the game. The temperature will hover between nine and 16 degrees Celsius.

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Probable XIs

Gloucestershire

Miles Hammond, James Bracey (wk), Ian Cockbain, Glenn Phillips, Ryan Higgins, Jack Taylor (c), Benny Howell, Tom Smith, David Payne, Paul van Meekeren, Naseem Shah.

Sussex

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Luke Wright, Josh Philippe, Ravi Bopara (c), Delray Rawlins, George Garton, Harrison Ward, Will Beer, Tymall Mills, Steven Finn, Archie Lenham.

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Match Prediction

Both teams have lost their previous games and will be desperate to bounce back in the upcoming match. Looking at both the teams, Gloucestershire are likely to win this game based on their performance in the last game.

Prediction: Gloucestershire to win.

