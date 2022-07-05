Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Quarter-Final 1, Surrey vs Yorkshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

It's time for the knockout stages of the T20 Blast 2022. The first quarter-final sees Surrey lock horns against Yorkshire. The Kennington Oval in London will host this exciting contest.

Surrey topped South Group with 21 points. They have played 14 games so far and won 10 of those, losing only three with one being washed out due to rain. They were brilliant in the group stages but suffered a loss in their last group game against Somerset.

Bowling first, the Surrey bowlers struggled as Somerset posted 218 on the board in their 20 overs, losing eight wickets. The Surrey batters failed to get going as they were knocked over on 171, losing the game by 47 runs.

They will have to be on their toes while facing Yorkshire in the first quarter-final.

Yorkshire, on the other hand, finished fifth in the North Group. They won seven of their 14 games, lost six and finished with 15 points to their name. They lost their last two group games, with the recent defeat coming against Leicestershire.

After being asked to bat first, Leicestershire finished their innings on 211/7. Yorkshire got off to a decent start but kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they only managed to score 151 in their 20 overs, losing the game by 60 runs.

They will be eager to turn the tables around in the knockout stages of the competition.

Surrey vs Yorkshire Match Details:

Match: Surrey vs Yorkshire, Quarter-Final 1, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: July 6, 2022, Wednesday, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Surrey vs Yorkshire Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kennington Oval is good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the willow and the batters enjoy playing on this surface.

They can start playing their strokes freely right from the start of their innings. The bowlers will have to be on their toes while bowling on this surface.

Surrey vs Yorkshire Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature in London is expected to range between 16 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Surrey vs Yorkshire Probable XIs

Surrey

Chris Jordan picked up three wickets as Somerset finished their innings on 218/8 in their last game. Jordan top-scored with 73 off 35 balls but lacked support from the other end as they were knocked over on 171, losing the game by 47 runs.

Probable XI

Will Jacks, Jamie Smith (wk), Tom Curran, Laurie Evans, Jamie Overton, Aaron Hardie, Nico Reifer, Cameron Steel, Daniel Moriarty, Conor McKerr, Gus Atkinson

Yorkshire

Skipper David Willey picked up three wickets as Leicestershire posted 211 on the board, losing seven wickets. Adam Lyth scored 52 at the top of the order but there were no contributions from the other batters as they failed to chase down the total.

Probable XI

Adam Lyth, Finn Allen, Jack Shutt, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Harry Brook, Matthew Waite, Shadab Khan, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Revis, George Hill, Dominic Bess

Surrey vs Yorkshire Match Prediction

Both sides have lost their respective last group games and need to be on their toes to get back to winning ways. Both Surrey and Yorkshire have some exciting players and the first quarter-final promises to be a cracking contest.

Surrey look like a settled unit and expect them to come out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: Surrey to win this encounter.

Surrey vs Yorkshire details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode.

