Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Quarter-Final 3, Lancashire vs Essex: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Lancashire and Essex are set to lock horns in Quarter-Final 3 of the ongoing T20 Blast on Friday, July 8. The Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester will host the encounter.

Lancashire, led by Dane Vilas, finished second in the North Group points table after winning eight out of their 14 games. At one point in time, Vilas and Co. looked unstoppable, having won six matches in a row in the T20 tournament.

They will go into the match on the back of a two-wicket victory over Warwickshire in Manchester itself. Tom Hartley was adjudged the Player of the Match for picking up two wickets and scoring a timely nine-ball 19 lower down the order.

Essex, captained by Simon Harmer, finished third in the South Group points table after winning nine out of their 14 matches. However, they are in excellent form, having won seven out of their last nine matches in the championship.

They defeated Glamorgan by 69 runs in their previous game on July 2. After posting 254/4 on the board, they restricted their opponents to 185/7.

Daniel Lawrence and Paul Walter scored half-centuries for them. Daniel Sams picked up three wickets.

Lancashire vs Essex Match Details:

Match: Lancashire vs Essex, Quarter-Final 3, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: July 8, 2022, Friday, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Lancashire vs Essex Pitch Report

The pitch in Manchester has been a decent one for batting and bowlers won't have much room for error. Winning the toss and batting first should be the way forward for both teams in the crunch match.

Lancashire vs Essex Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant with temperatures around the 17-degree Celsius mark. There is no chance of rain for the time being, although there will be a fair bit of cloud cover. The humidity will be in the 60s.

Lancashire vs Essex Probable XIs

Lancashire

Probable XI

Philip Salt (wk), Keaton Jennings, Steven Croft, Dane Vilas (c), Tim David, Luke Wells, Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson

Essex

Probable XI

Adam Rossington (wk), Robin Das, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Daniel Lawrence, Paul Walter, Tom Westley, Daniel Sams, Simon Harmer (c), Aaron Beard, Ben Allison, Samuel Cook

Lancashire vs Essex Match Prediction

Essex have looked in decent touch of late and it may not be easy for Lancashire to get past their opponents. Essex are slight favorites going into the contest on Friday.

Prediction: Essex to win this encounter.

Lancashire vs Essex details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode.

