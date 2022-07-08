Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Quarter-Final 4, Somerset vs Derbyshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The fourth quarter-final of the T20 Blast 2022 sees Somerset lock horns with Derbyshire at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton.

Somerset finished the league stage in second position with 20 points to their name. They won 10 of their total 14 games to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition.

Somerset comprehensively beat Surrey in their last game. After being asked to bat first, Somerset posted a mammoth 218 on the board. The bowlers then backed up their batters to knock over Surrey on 171 to win the game by 47 runs.

Derbyshire, on the other hand, finished third in the North Group with 18 points. They managed to win nine out of 14 games to qualify for the quarter-finals. Their last T20 Blast fixture was against Durham, where they finished on the winning side.

Durham finished their innings on 193/5 after being put in to bat first. The Derbyshire batters contributed heavily as they chased down the total with five balls to spare to seal a berth in the knockout stages of the tournament.

Somerset vs Derbyshire Match Details:

Match: Somerset vs Derbyshire, Quarter-Final 4, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: July 9 2022, Saturday, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Somerset vs Derbyshire Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cooper Associates County Ground is a balanced track. The new-ball bowlers will get some movement off the surface. The batters will have to spend some time in the middle before they can start playing their strokes freely. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Somerset vs Derbyshire Weather Forecast

The temperature in Taunton is expected to range between 11 and 24 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Somerset vs Derbyshire Probable XIs

Somerset

With contributions from Will Smeed (98) and Tom Abell (70), they posted 218 on the board in their last match. Craig Overton picked up four wickets to help his side knock over Surrey on 171.

Probable XI

Will Smeed, Tom Banton (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Tom Abell (c), Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory, Ben Green, Roelof van der Merwe, Craig Overton, Josh Davey, Peter Siddle

Derbyshire

Mattie McKiernan picked up three wickets as Durham posted 193 on the board in their most recent fixture. On the back of Wayne Madsen’s brilliant century (100* off 47 balls), they chased down the total with five balls to spare.

Probable XI

Shan Masood (c), Luis Reece, Leus du Plooy, Hilton Cartwright, Wayne Madsen, Alex Hughes, Brooke Guest (wk), Mattie McKiernan, Ben Aitchison, George Scrimshaw, Mark Watt

Somerset vs Derbyshire Match Prediction

Both Somerset and Derbyshire have won their respective last group games and will be eager to carry their form forward into the knockout stages of the competition. A cracking contest is thus expected in the first quarter-final as both teams have some exciting players on their side.

Somerset look like a settled unit and should be able to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Somerset to win this encounter.

Somerset vs Derbyshire details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

