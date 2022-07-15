Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Semi-Final 1, Yorkshire vs Lancashire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The first semi-final of the T20 Blast 2022 sees Yorkshire square off against Lancashire at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday.

Yorkshire qualified for the knockout stages of the competition after winning seven games out of 14. They beat Surrey in a nail-biting contest in their quarter-final clash.

After being asked to bat first, Yorkshire posted 160 on the board, losing five wickets. With the bowlers picking up wickets at regular intervals, the game went down to the wire. A sensational last over from Jordan Thompson sealed the deal for them as he defended five off it to win the game by one run. They will look to repeat their performance against Lancashire in the first semi-final.

Lancashire, meanwhile, finished the group stages in second position with eight wins in 14 games. They beat Essex in their quarter-final clash convincingly to enter the semi-finals.

Batting first, Essex posted 161 on the board. Lancashire picked up five wickets in the process. The batters then backed up their bowlers to chase down the total in the 16th over for a seven-wicket win. They will be eager to keep performing in a similar fashion in the semi-finals.

Yorkshire vs Lancashire Match Details:

Match: Yorkshire vs Lancashire, Semi-Final 1, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: July 16 2022, Saturday, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Yorkshire vs Lancashire Pitch Report

The pitch at Edgbaston is good for batting. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

Yorkshire vs Lancashire Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. Temperatures in Birmingham are expected to range between 15 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Yorkshire vs Lancashire Probable XIs

Yorkshire

On the back of a 62 from Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Yorkshire posted 160 on the board in their last match. Skipper David Willey and Shadab Khan picked up two wickets each to restrict Surrey to 159.

Probable XI

Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Matthew Waite, Will Fraine, Shadab Khan, Jordan Thompson, William Luxton, Jonathan Tattersall, George Hill, Matthew Revis, Dominic Bess

Lancashire

Luke Wood picked up two wickets and other bowlers also bowled well as they restricted Essex to 161 in their last match. Fifties from Steven Croft (76*) and Dane Vilas (51) helped them chase down the total in the 16th over.

Probable XI

Keaton Jennings, Steven Croft, Dane Vilas (c), Tim David, Liam Hurt, Rob Jones, Luke Wells, Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, Tom Bailey

Yorkshire vs Lancashire Match Prediction

Yorkshire beat Surrey in a thrilling contest while Lancashire defeated Essex comprehensively to enter the semi-finals. Both sides have been playing a good brand of cricket and another cracking contest can be expected on Saturday.

However, Lancashire look like a settled unit and have a good balance to their squad. They are expected to qualify for the final by beating Yorkshire in the first semi-final.

Prediction: Lancashire to win this encounter.

Yorkshire vs Lancashire details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

