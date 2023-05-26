Vitality T20 Blast 2023: County Ground, Bristol pitch history and T20 records

The County Ground in Bristol is the home ground of Gloucestershire in domestic competitions. Gloucestershire won six games and lost as many in the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 to finish fifth in the points table of the South Group. They will be looking to make it to the playoffs this year.

The County Ground in Bristol will play host to seven group fixtures in the Vitality T20 Blast 2023, with the first game being between Gloucestershire and Glamorgan on May 26. This ground is yet to host a Test match, but it has held a total of 41 international games.

Here's a look at the pitch report and the T20 stats at the County Ground in Bristol before the 2023 Blast begins.

County Ground, Bristol T20 records and stats

The County Ground in Bristol has hosted a total of 41 domestic T20 games so far. The average first-innings score at this venue is 166 and we have seen teams successfully chase down targets on 24 occasions. The stadium has a capacity of 7,000 and it can be extended to 15,000 for the ODI games.

T20 matches played: 41

Matches won by teams batting first: 17

Matches won by teams batting second: 24

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest team score: Sussex 242/5

Lowest team score: Gloucestershire 101/5

County Ground, Bristol pitch report

The pitch at the County Ground in Bristol looks good for batting. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings. The surface tends to settle down under lights and it becomes easier for batting in the evening.

We have seen teams prefer chasing at this venue. The teams chasing have won 24 times as opposed to 17 while defending a target. We have seen scores in excess of 170 on 19 occasions and it won’t be a surprise if we see high-scoring affairs at this venue in the Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

T20 Blast 2023 Matches at County Ground, Bristol

May 26 – Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan (11 pm IST, 6:30 pm local time)

June 2 – Gloucestershire vs Surrey (11:15 pm IST, 6:45 pm local time)

June 4 – Gloucestershire vs Middlesex (7 pm IST, 2:30 pm local time)

June 9 – Gloucestershire vs Somerset (11 pm IST, 6:30 pm local time)

June 17 – Gloucestershire vs Kent (11:30 pm IST, 7 pm local time)

June 20 – Gloucestershire vs Hampshire (11 pm IST, 6:30 pm local time)

June 22 – Gloucestershire vs Sussex (11 pm IST, 6:30 pm local time)

Poll : 0 votes