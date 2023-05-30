Vitality T20 Blast 2023: County Ground, Chelmsford pitch history and T20 records

The County Ground in Chelmsford will be hosting the home games of Essex in the ongoing Vitality T20 Blast 2023. The County Ground in Chelmsford will be hosting seven games in the competition.

Essex will start their Vitality T20 Blast 2023 campaign on Tuesday, May 30, when they square off against Gloucestershire at home.

Essex were brilliant at home last year. They won six games out of seven in Chelmsford and will be looking to emulate the same performances in this year’s competition. They lost to Lancashire in their quarter-final clash last year and will be looking to go all the way in the Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Ahead of Essex's opening fixture, have a look at the T20 stats and the pitch report of the County Ground in Chelmsford.

County Ground, Chelmsford T20 records and stats

The County Ground in Chelmsford has played host to 50 T20s so far, with the teams chasing a total coming out on top on 25 occasions. The average first innings score at this venue is 176.

This has been the home ground of Essex since 1967. It has a capacity of 6500 and is yet to host a men’s T20I game.

T20 matches played: 50

Matches won by teams batting first: 24

Matches won by teams batting second: 25

Matches Tied: 1

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest team score: Essex 254/5

Lowest team score: Glamorgan 104/0

County Ground, Chelmsford pitch report

The pitch at the County Ground in Chelmsford is a wonderful track to bat on. The batters enjoy batting on this wicket as they can hit through the line right from the start of their innings. Once they negate the initial movement, there will be plenty of runs on offer for them.

There is a slope at this venue and the bowlers can make use of it. The ball tends to move off the deck in the initial part of the game but the surface settles as the game progresses. It is a chasing ground and teams prefer to bowl first here in Chelmsford.

Vitality T20 Blast 2023 Matches at County Ground, Chelmsford

May 30 – Essex vs Gloucestershire (10.30 pm IST, 6 PM Local Time)

June 2 – Essex vs Hampshire (11.30 pm IST, 7 PM Local Time)

June 6 – Essex vs Sussex (11.30 pm IST, 7 PM Local Time)

June 16 – Essex vs Glamorgan (11.30 pm IST, 7 PM Local Time)

June 19 – Essex vs Somerset (11.30 pm IST, 7 PM Local Time)

June 22 – Essex vs Kent (11.30 pm IST, 7 PM Local Time)

June 30 – Essex vs Middlesex (11.30 pm IST, 7 PM Local Time)

