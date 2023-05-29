Vitality T20 Blast 2023: County Ground, Derby pitch history and T20 records

Derbyshire had a fantastic time in the Vitality T20 Blast 2022. They won nine out of 14 games in the group stages and qualified for the knockout stages of the competition. They were blown away by Somerset in the fourth quarter-final. They will be looking to go one step further and make it to the finals day this time around.

Derbyshire lost their opening fixture of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 against Lancashire, followed by another loss to Nottinghamshire. They will face Northamptonshire in their first home game on Monday. The County Ground in Derby will play host to all the home games of Derbyshire.

Let’s look at how the pitch at the County Ground in Derbyshire behaves and the key T20 stats at this venue.

County Ground, Derby T20 records and stats

The County Ground in Derby was established way back in 1863. With an overall capacity of 9,500, the viewing at this venue is one of the most pleasant experiences for a cricket fan. So far, 41 domestic T20 games have taken place at this venue and the average score is 164. This ground will be hosting five games of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

T20 matches played: 41

Matches won by teams batting first: 19

Matches won by teams batting second: 21

Matches Tied: 1

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest team score: Derbyshire 211/9

Lowest team score: Derbyshire 94/10

County Ground, Derby pitch report

The deck at the County Ground in Derby is a well-balanced one. There is equal assistance to the batters and the bowlers. The new ball bowlers will get some nice movement off the surface, making it difficult for the batters to score up front.

The spinners may come into play in the later stages of the game. Using feet against the spinners will be crucial for the batters as they can’t afford to go in a shell while batting here. Toss won’t play a big part here as we have seen teams successfully chase here.

T20 Blast 2023 Matches at County Ground, Derby

May 29 – Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire (7:30 PM IST, 3 PM Local Time)

June 2 – Derbyshire vs Warwickshire (11:30 PM IST, 7 PM Local Time)

June 9 – Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire (11 PM IST, 6:30 PM Local Time)

June 30 – Derbyshire vs Leicestershire (11:30 PM IST, 7 PM Local Time)

July 2 – Derbyshire vs Worcestershire (11 PM IST, 6:30 PM Local Time)

