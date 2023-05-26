Vitality T20 Blast 2023: County Ground, New Road, Worcester pitch history and T20 records

Worcestershire play all their home games at the County Ground, New Road in Worcester. Worcestershire had a miserable time last year in the Vitality T20 Blast when they finished at the last in the North Group, having managed to win only two games out of 14 and losing 11.

Worcestershire will face Yorkshire in their opening game of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 and it will be a home fixture. They will be hoping for a better season this time around and will look to start their campaign on a winning note.

Ahead of their first game at the County Ground, New Road Worcestershire, here is a look at the pitch report and the stats.

County Ground, New Road, Worcester T20 records and stats

The County Ground, New Road in Worcester is a perfect English cricket ground. It is situated on the banks of a river and a cathedral spire beside the ground creates a perfect setting for a cricket game. The capacity of this ground is 4500 and it is yet to host a Test match. A total of 52 T20 games have been played at this scenic venue and the average first innings score is 170.

T20 matches played: 52

Matches won by teams batting first: 21

Matches won by teams batting second: 30

Matches Tied: 1

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest team score: Lancashire 229/4

Lowest team score: Durham 105/3

County Ground, New Road, Worcester pitch report

The surface at the County Ground, New Road provides plenty of assistance to the batters. It is a belter of a track and the batters enjoy batting here. The short boundaries help their cause and we have seen the bowlers disappear on missing their mark while bowling at this venue.

We have seen teams chase the target successfully on 30 occasions and it won’t be a surprise if the trend continues in this year’s Vitality T20 Blast. The pitch is a batter’s paradise and fans can expect scores close to 200 being scored at this venue.

T20 Blast 2023 Matches at County Ground, New Road, Worcester

May 26 – Worcestershire vs Yorkshire (10 PM IST, 5:30 PM Local Time)

June 4 – Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire (7 PM IST, 2:30 PM Local Time)

June 16 – Worcestershire vs Warwickshire (10 PM IST, 5:30 PM Local Time)

June 20 – Worcestershire vs Lancashire (10 PM IST, 5:30 PM Local Time)

June 22 – Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire (10 PM IST, 5:30 PM Local Time)

June 30 – Worcestershire vs Durham (10 PM IST, 5:30 PM Local Time)

Poll : 0 votes