Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Derbyshire and Northamptonshire are set to face each other in a South Group match of the T20 Blast 2023 on Monday, May 29. The County Ground in Derby will host the contest.

Derbyshire, led by Leus du Plooy, have made a horrendous start to their campaign in the tournament. They are placed seventh in the table with a net run rate of -1.121. However, they lost to Nottinghamshire by four wickets in their previous game.

Luice Reece and Wayne Madsen scored 53 and 61 respectively, but their efforts went in vain. Nottinghamshire chased down a target of 182 for the loss of six wickets in 17 overs.

Northamptonshire, captained by David Willey, are placed eighth in the table with a net run rate of -2.160. Having lost both their matches thus far, they will want to get back to winning ways in their upcoming contest.

They will go into the game after losing to Durham by 10 wickets in their previous match. After being put in to bat first, the Northants scored only 137 in 20 overs. In reply, Durham's Graham Clark scored 102 runs off 49 balls to blow them away.

Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire Match Details

Match: Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire, Vitality T20 Blast 2023

Date and Time: May 29th 2023, Monday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Derby

Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire Pitch Report

The venue in Derby is yet to host a game this far and nothing much is known about the nature of the surface. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain as of now in Derby. Temperatures will be around the 14-degrees Celsius mark with the humidity not much on the higher side.

Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire Probable XIs

Derbyshire

Haider Ali, Luis Reece, Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy (c), Anuj Dal, Brooke Guest (wk), Mattie McKiernan, Zak Chappell, Mark Watt, George Scrimshaw, Zaman Khan

Northamptonshire

Chris Lynn, Ricardo Vasconcelos, David Willey (c), Josh Cobb, Saif Zaib, Lewis McManus (wk), Tom Taylor, Rob Keogh, James Sales, Graeme White, Andrew Tye

Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction

Both teams are yet to open their account in the tournament. They have also faltered big time in their bowling department. Hence, the team batting second may end up having a big advantage.

Prediction: The team batting second to win this contest of Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

