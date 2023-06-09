Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Derbyshire will be locking horns against Nottinghamshire in the 69th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023. The County Ground in Derby will play host to this North Group encounter.

Derbyshire are struggling in this year’s competition. They have played seven games and only managed to win four of those. They are sitting at seventh position in the points table. Derbyshire beat Warwickshire convincingly in their last game.

The bowlers went on a journey as Warwickshire posted a mammoth 203 on the board. In reply, Luis Reece (57), Haider Ali (48) and Leus du Plooy (66*) contributed heavily as they got across the line with three balls to spare. They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

Nottinghamshire, meanwhile, are the table-toppers of North Group. They have 10 points under their belt, having won five games out of eight. They beat Durham in their previous fixture to win three on the trot.

After being asked to bat first, Nottinghamshire posted 187 on the board at the end of their 20 overs, thanks to Colin Munro’s 28-ball 49. Samit Patel and Jake Ball grabbed two wickets each as it helped them defend the total successfully. They will be hoping to repeat the same performance on Friday.

Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Match Details:

Match: Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire, Match 69, Vitality T20 Blast 2023

Date and Time: June 9th 2023, Friday, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Derby

Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground in Derby is a well-balanced track. The new ball bowlers may get some movement with the new ball but the surface settles as the game progresses, helping batters to score more freely. Anything around 170 will be a good total to defend here.

Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Weather Forecast

The temperature in Derby is expected to hover between 11 and 22 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Probable XIs

Derbyshire

Don’t expect them to make any changes to the winning combination.

Probable XI

Luis Reece, Haider Ali, Thomas Wood, Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy (c), Brooke Guest (wk), Mattie McKiernan, Zak Chappell, Mark Watt, George Scrimshaw, Zaman Khan

Nottinghamshire

Expect them to go with the same playing XI that featured in their last game.

Probable XI

Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Matthew Montgomery, Tom Moores (wk), Steven Mullaney (c), Samit Patel, Calvin Harrison, Matthew Carter, Shaheen Afridi, Jake Ball

Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction

Both Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire are coming off a win in their previous fixture. Both sides will be hoping to carry forward the winning momentum and expect a cracking contest when they meet on Friday.

Nottinghamshire have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Nottinghamshire to win this clash of Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode and SonyLIV

