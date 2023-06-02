Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Durham vs Lancashire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Durham will be locking horns against Lancashire in the 34th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street will play host to this exciting north group clash on Friday, June 2.

After back-to-back wins, Durham succumbed to their first defeat of the season as they suffered a five-wicket loss against Nottinghamshire in the previous game. They are currently placed fourth in the points table with four points and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.486.

Batting first, Durham could only manage a below-par total of 168/6 in 20 overs with Ollie Robinson (50) top scoring with the bat. In reply, Nottinghamshire comfortably chased down the target with four balls to spare, courtesy of an unbeaten 65-run knock from Alex Hales.

After a bright start to the tournament, Lancashire have now lost two consecutive games, including a 15-run loss against Yorkshire in the previous game. They are currently one place above their rivals in the points table with six points and a +0.486 NRR.

While Colin de Grandhomme bowled an economical spell and picked up three crucial wickets, Lancashire conceded a mammoth total of 195/6 in 20 overs. In reply, some of the batters got started well but failed to convert them into a big knock, eventually falling short of the target by 15 runs. Tom Hartley top-scored for the team with his 21-ball 39-run knock.

Durham vs Lancashire Match Details

Match: Durham vs Lancashire, Vitality T20 Blast 2023

Date and Time: June 2, 2023, Friday, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Durham vs Lancashire Pitch Report

The pitch at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street is expected to offer a balanced track for the game with a bit of help for everyone. There will be some seam movement available for the quick bowlers initially, so the batters need to be a bit cautious at the start.

Durham vs Lancashire Weather Forecast

Playing conditions in Chester-le-Street will be fairly pleasant with no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures are expected to hover around six to 16 degree Celsius.

Durham vs Lancashire Probable XIs

Durham

Graham Clark, Alex Lees (c), Michael Jones, Oliver Robinson (wk), Ashton Turner, Bas de Leede, Luke Doneathy, Liam Trevaskis, Ben Raine, Wayne Parnell, Nathan Sowter

Lancashire

Luke Wells, Jos Buttler (wk), Philip Salt, Steven Croft, Daryl Mitchell, Liam Livingstone (c), Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Hartley, Luke Wood, Tom Bailey, Matthew Parkinson.

Durham vs Lancashire Match Prediction

Both teams will be eager to make a strong comeback after facing defeats in their previous games. However, Durham, led by Alex Lees, have performed more consistently in the recent games, so expect them to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: Durham to win this clash of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Durham vs Lancashire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

