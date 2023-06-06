Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Durham vs Northamptonshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The 53rd match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 will see Durham lock horns with Northamptonshire in the North Group clash. The Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street will play host to this fixture on Tuesday, June 6.

After a positive start to the tournament, Durham have failed to get going in recent games, having won just once in their previous three matches. With three wins and two losses, they are currently placed fourth in the points table with six points.

After being asked to bat, Ollie Robinson (69*) and Ashton Turner (46) helped the team recover from an early collapse as Durham posted a below-par total of 168/6 in 20 overs. Defending 169, the bowlers failed to provide early breakthroughs as they lost the game with two overs to spare. Luke Robinson picked up two wickets for Durham.

Northamptonshire, on the other hand, have picked up pace just at the right time in the tournament as they have lost just once in their previous four games. With three wins and as many losses, they are currently placed seventh in the table with six points.

Freddie Heldreich bowled an economical spell and picked up three wickets as Northamptonshire restricted Worcestershire to 178/6 in 20 overs. In reply, Saif Zaib played a blistering knock of 70 runs off just 35 balls with the help of nine fours and two sixes to help the team register their second consecutive win.

Durham vs Northamptonshire Match Details

Match: Durham vs Northamptonshire, Vitality T20 Blast 2023

Date and Time: June 6 2023, Tuesday, 11:00 pm IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Durham vs Northamptonshire Pitch Report

The pitch at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street provides an even contest between bat and ball. There will be some lateral movement available for the seam bowlers initially, while the batters need to be patient while facing the new ball. The average first innings score at the venue is 155-170.

Durham vs Northamptonshire Weather Forecast

The playing conditions in Chester-le-Street will be ideal for a game of cricket, with the temperatures expected to range between 9 to 15 degree celsius.

Durham vs Northamptonshire Probable XIs

Durham

Graham Clark, Alex Lees (c), Michael Jones, Oliver Robinson (wk), Ashton Turner, Bas de Leede, Liam Trevaskis, Ben Raine, Wayne Parnell, Nathan Sowter, Luke Robinson

Northamptonshire

Ricardo Vasconcelos, Chris Lynn, David Willey (c), Saif Zaib, Josh Cobb, Lewis McManus (wk), Tom Taylor, Andrew Tye, Ben Sanderson, James Sales, Freddie Heldreich.

Durham vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction

Durham suffered a disappointing seven-wicket loss against Leicestershire in the previous game, while Northamptonshire secured a six-wicket victory against Worcestershire.

Therefore, the David Willey-led side will be high on confidence after defeating the table toppers and they will start the game as slight favourites on Tuesday.

Prediction: Northamptonshire to win this clash of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Durham vs Northamptonshire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

