Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Durham vs Nottinghamshire: Probable XIs, match prediction, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

Durham and Nottinghamshire are set to face each other in a North Group match of the T20 Blast 2023 on Monday, May 29. The Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street will host the contest.

Durham, led by Alex Lees, have made an impressive start to their campaign in the tournament. They are placed second in the table with four points and a net run rate of +2.590 thanks to victories in both of their matches. They will go into the game after beating Yorkshire by 28 runs.

After setting a mammoth target of 218 for the opponents to chase down, Durham restricted Yorkshire to 189 for the loss of seven wickets.

Nottinghamshire, led by Steven Mullaney, are placed fifth in the table with two points and a net run rate of +0.296. They will go into the game after losing to Lancashire by 22 runs at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

After being set a target of 209 to chase down, Nottinghamshire only got up to 186 for five. Colin Munro hit four fours and five sixes on his way to 60 off 29 balls, but his valiant efforts went in vain.

Durham vs Nottinghamshire match details

Match: Durham vs Nottinghamshire, Vitality T20 Blast 2023

Date and Time: May 29th 2023, Monday, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Durham vs Nottinghamshire pitch report

The pitch in Chester-le-Street is a decent one for the batters. A high-scoring match seems to be in store. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Durham vs Nottinghamshire weather forecast

Playing conditions will be fairly pleasant with no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 14-degree Celsius mark.

Durham vs Nottinghamshire probable XIs

Durham

Graham Clark, Alex Lees (c), Michael Jones, Oliver Robinson (wk), Ashton Turner, Bas de Leede, Luke Doneathy, Liam Trevaskis, Ben Raine, Nathan Sowter, Brandon Glover

Nottinghamshire

Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Matthew Montgomery, Tom Moores (wk), Steven Mullaney (c), Lyndon James, Samit Patel, Matthew Carter, Shaheen Afridi, Conor McKerr

Durham vs Nottinghamshire match prediction

Durham have been in excellent form, having won both their matches. It wouldn't be a surprise if they go on to win the match against Nottinghamshire.

Prediction: Durham to win this contest of Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Durham vs Nottinghamshire live streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Poll : Shaheen Shah Afridi to pick up 2+ wickets? Yes No 0 votes