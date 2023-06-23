Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Durham vs Yorkshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Durham and Yorkshire are set to clash against each other in the upcoming Vitality T20 Blast 2023 fixture on Friday, June 23, at 11 PM IST. This North Group game will be played at the Riverside Cricket Ground in Chester-le-Street.

Durham are languishing lower down the points table with an abysmal win record. They are currently ranked eighth in the Vitality T20 Blast points table with a shambolic net run-rate (NRR) of -0.128.

With only four wins in 11 games, Durham are fighting to stay alive in this year's competition.

Yorkshire, on the other hand, are comparatively better placed than their rivals. They are currently fifth with six wins from 12 games and need to keep picking up victories in their upcoming matches to climb up the standings.

The last time these two teams clashed was in the third game of the ongoing Vitality T20 Blast season. Yorkshire suffered a 28-run defeat in that match and will be looking to avenge their loss in this upcoming fixture.

Durham vs Yorkshire Match Details

Match: Durham vs Yorkshire, Match 102 (North Group), Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Date and Time: June 23, 2023, Friday; 11:00 pm IST.

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

Durham vs Yorkshire Pitch Report

The pitch at the Riverside Cricket Ground in Chester-le-Street is ideal for fast bowling as it offers pace and lateral movement off the pitch.

Bowlers can certainly use the breeze to their advantage and get the ball to shape around early in the innings. If the bowling team gets off to a good start, they may have a very good chance of restricting the opposition to a very gettable target.

Past figures suggest that teams have struggled to cross the 150-run mark on 23 occasions at this venue. Batting will not be all that easy if the bowlers hit the right lengths and a relatively low-scoring match could be on the cards.

Durham vs Yorkshire Weather Report

Gloomy and cloudy conditions await us on matchday with temperatures ranging between 12 and 22 degrees Celsius. There may be a slim chance of light rainfall, while wind speeds are expected to clock at almost 20 km/hr.

Durham vs Yorkshire Probable Xl

Durham

Probable Xl

Jonathan Bushnell, Alex Lees (c), Brydon Carse, Graham Clark, Ashton Turner, Ollie Robinson, Luke Robinson, Brandon Glover, Michael Jones, Wayne Parnell, Liam Trevaskis.

Yorkshire

Probable Xl

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, James Wharton, Shan Masood (c), Jonny Tattersall (Wk), Matthew Revis, David Wiese, Jordan Thompson, Ben Mike, Jafer Chohan, Dom Bess.

Durham vs Yorkshire Prediction

Durham are in the middle of an unfortunate losing streak and will be desperate to get back to winning ways. They have lost their last four games and find themselves on the brink of crashing out of the tournament heading into this match.

Yorkshire are in a much better position than Durham and have six wins to their name. They will be backed to secure another victory in this match.

Prediction: Yorkshire to win this Vitality T20 Blast 2023 match.

Durham vs Yorkshire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: N/A.

