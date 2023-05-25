Vitality T20 Blast 2023: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester pitch history and T20 records

Lancashire were the runners-up of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022. After winning eight games out of 14 in the group stages, they carried forward the winning momentum to beat Essex in the quarter-final and Yorkshire in the semi-final. They lost to Hampshire by a single run in the final which was a thriller of a contest.

The men in red will be eyeing to go one step further in this year’s Vitality T20 Blast. The Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester will continue to host the home games of Lancashire in the coming season. They will play six games at home, with their opening game of the competition being on Thursday, May 25 against Leicestershire.

Ahead of Lancashire’s opening game on Thursday, here is a look at the pitch stats of the Emirates Old Trafford.

Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester T20 records and stats

A total of 54 T20 games have taken place at the Emirates Old Trafford so far. The floodlights were installed in 2011 and since then, night games started taking place at this stadium. It has a capacity of 19,000 and we can expect a sea of red in the stands, cheering for the red roses in the Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

T20 matches played: 54

Matches won by teams batting first: 30

Matches won by teams batting second: 21

Matches Tied: 3

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest team score: Lancashire 231/4

Lowest team score: Worcestershire 53/10

Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester pitch report

The pitch at the Emirates Old Trafford looks to be a balanced track. There is an equal degree of assistance to both batters and bowlers. There will be some movement with the new ball for the pacers and if the batters can nullify it, they can score big.

The spinners may come into play in the later stages of the competition. We have seen teams struggle a bit to chase at this venue and captains winning the toss prefer to bat first. The fans can expect an even contest between bat and ball here at the Emirates Old Trafford.

T20 Blast 2023 Matches at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

May 25 – Lancashire vs Leicestershire (5 PM IST, 12:30 PM Local Time)

May 27 – Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire (11 PM IST, 6:30 PM Local Time)

June 18 – Lancashire vs Durham (7 PM IST, 2:30 PM Local Time)

June 23 – Lancashire vs Derbyshire (11 PM IST, 6:30 PM Local Time)

June 30 – Lancashire vs Yorkshire (11:30 PM IST, 7 PM Local Time)

July 2 – Lancashire vs Northamptonshire (11 PM IST, 6:30 PM Local Time)

