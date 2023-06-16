Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Essex vs Glamorgan: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Essex and Glamorgan will take on each other during the 78th match of the 2023 Vitality T20 Blast edition on June 16 at 11:30 PM IST. This is a South Group fixture that will be played at County Cricket Ground in Chelmsford.

Essex have currently claimed the fourth spot in the points table with only two defeats to their name in the last seven matches. Their NRR currently stands at 0.144. They have successfully managed to turn the tide in the last three games and have beaten Glamorgan before in their last fixture.

Although they were able to break their losing streak against Middlesex on June 8, they again faltered badly against Surrey as they crashed out by a whopping margin of 124 runs.

Glamorgan are slightly behind in the race as they find themselves ranked at the number 5 position with four wins in their last seven games. Their NRR stands at a dismal low of -0.488. They have previously been bamboozled by Essex in their proceeding fixture by a whopping 51 runs. That defeat would certainly be stinging them as they approach this fixture.

Essex vs Glamorgan Match Details

Match: Essex vs Glamorgan, Match 78 (South Group), Vitality T20 Blast, 2023

Date and Time: June 16, 2023, on Friday, 11:30 pm IST

Venue: County Cricket Ground, Chelmsford

Essex vs Glamorgan Pitch Report

The Country Cricket Ground at Chelmsford is a belter of track and teams have repeatedly posted high scores on this venue. The surface is hard and flat and bowlers may have a nightmare containing the flow of runs. The average first innings score here is 176 and the teams chasing in the second innings have emerged victorious on more occasions.

So any skipper who wins the toss should opt to field first as the deck is expected to favor the side batting second.

Essex vs Glamorgan Weather Report

The weather at Chelmsford will remain hot and sunny with temperatures hovering between 26 C and 9 C. We may expect a slightly chilly atmosphere as the evening approaches. There is a 0% probability of any rainfall, however, we may see wind speed clocking up to as high as 10 km/hr.

Essex vs Glamorgan Probable Xl

Essex

Probable Xl

Simon Harmer(c), Ben Allison, Aaron Beard, Will Buttleman, Matt Critchley, Robin Das, Feroze Khushi, Aron Nijjar, Daniel Sams, Paul Walter, Tom Westley

Glamorgan

Probable Xl

Callum Taylor, Kiran Carlson(c), Billy Root, Colin Ingram, Ben Kellaway, Andy Gorvin, Sam Northeast, Zain Ul Hassan, Prem Sisodiya, Peter Hatzoglou, Timm Van Der Gugten

Essex vs Glamorgan Prediction

Essex are the clear favorite here. They have a better ranking compared to Glamorgan and are coming into this match with three consecutive wins under their belt. They have got the momentum on their side and eye yet another win to make it four in a row.

Glamorgan were derailed off their winning track recently and have to do a lot of catching up to get back to winning ways

Prediction: Essex to win the match.

Essex vs Glamorgan Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

