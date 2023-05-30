Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Essex vs Gloucestershire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Essex and Gloucestershire are set to face each other in a South Group match of the T20 Blast 2023 on Tuesday, May 30. The County Ground in Chelmsford will host the contest.

Essex, led by Simon Harmer, are yet to play a game this season and will be looking to get off to a winning start. They will be depending heavily on the duo of Harmer and Daniel Sams, with latter also being recently a part of Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Gloucestershire, led by Jack Taylor, have looked indifferent in the tournament thus far. They are placed sixth in the table with two points and a net run rate of -1.094. They began their campaign with heavy defeats at the hands of Kent and Glamorgan.

They eked out their maiden win after beating Middlesex by two runs. After being put in to bat first, Gloucestershire scored 181 for the loss of nine wickets. The match went right down to the wire and in end, they restricted Middlesex to 179.

Essex vs Gloucestershire Match Details

Match: Essex vs Gloucestershire, Vitality T20 Blast 2023

Date and Time: May 30th 2023, Tuesday, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

Essex vs Gloucestershire Pitch Report

The pitch at County Ground in Chelmsford is an excellent one for batters. Bowlers may not have a lot of room for error. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Essex vs Gloucestershire Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant and there is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 14-degree Celsius mark.

Essex vs Gloucestershire Probable XIs

Essex

Aron Nijjar, Sam Cook, Feroze Khushi, Robin Das, Matthew Critchley, Daniel Sams, Shane Snater, Simon Harmer (C), Paul Walter, Tom Westley, Michael Pepper

Gloucestershire

Chris Dent, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Miles Hammond, Graeme van Buuren, Jack Taylor (c), Ben Charlesworth, Oliver Price, Marchant de Lange, Tom Smith, David Payne, MD Taylor

Essex vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction

Gloucestershire did win their last game, but they have been far from being consistent. Essex have a strong squad at their disposal and should be able to come up trumps.

Prediction: Essex to win this contest of Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Essex vs Gloucestershire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

