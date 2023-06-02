Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Essex vs Hampshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Essex and Hampshire are set to lock horns in a South Group match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023. The County Ground in Chelmsford will be hosting this clash on Friday, June 2.

Essex have started their campaign on a high as they have secured convincing victories in back-to-back games. With a 25-run victory against Sussex, they have moved to third place in the south-group points table with four points and a net run rate of +0.841.

After being asked to bat, Essex posted a competitive total of 163/7 in 20 overs, courtesy of useful contributions from Tom Clark (31) and James Coles (35). Defending the score, Simon Harmer destroyed the batting unit of Sussex and picked up an impressive hat-trick to earn a 25-run victory for the team, He finished with four wickets, while Matthew Critchley picked three.

Hampshire, on the other hand, have not lived up to the expectation of the fans so far as they have won just once in their previous three games. They are currently languishing at the bottom half of the points table with two points and a net run rate of -1.387.

Batting first, James Vince played an impressive knock of 88 runs off just 56 balls at a strike rate of 157.14 to help his team post 156/4 in 20 overs. In reply, the bowlers of the team failed to get their lines and lengths right as Will Jacks played a blistering knock of 83 runs off 57 balls and handed the defending champion their second defeat of the season.

Essex vs Hampshire Match Details

Match: Essex vs Hampshire, Vitality T20 Blast 2023

Date and Time: June 2nd, 2023, Friday, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

Essex vs Hampshire Pitch Report

A high-scoring encounter awaits both teams on Friday as the previous game played at the County Ground saw both teams nearly breaching the 200-run mark. The batters can trust the pace and bounce off the pitch, while the bowlers are expected to have a tough day in the field.

Essex vs Hampshire Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket, with the temperature in Chelmsford expected to range between eight and 19 degrees Celsius.

Essex vs Hampshire Probable XIs

Essex

Adam Rossington (wk), Feroze Khushi, Daniel Lawrence, Robin Das, Matthew Critchley, Paul Walter, Tom Westley, Daniel Sams, Simon Harmer (c), Shane Snater, Sam Cook.

Hampshire

Ben McDermott (wk), James Vince (C), Tom Prest, Joe Weatherley, Toby Albert, Ross Whiteley, Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Nathan Ellis, Mason Crane, Chris Wood

Essex vs Hampshire Match Prediction

Essex will be high on confidence after securing a 25-run victory in the previous game, while Hampshire will be looking to get back to winning ways after a six-wicket loss to Surrey.

Essex looks like a balanced unit in both the departments and expect them to make it a hat-trick of wins on Friday.

Prediction: Essex to win this match of Vitality Blast 2023.

Essex vs Hampshire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

