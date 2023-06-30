Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Essex vs Middlesex: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Essex and Middlesex will lock horns with each other in the upcoming South Group fixture of the T20 Vitality Blast on Friday, June 30. The game is scheduled to take place at Country Cricket Ground in Chelmsford at 11:30 pm IST.

Essex are hanging in there at the moment in the fifth position with seven wins in their last 12 matches. Their NRR currently stands at 0.098. Before entering a 3-match losing streak, Essex endured a very impressive run and were well positioned in the points table in comparison with other teams. However, the team will look to break their losing streak and bounce in this upcoming fixture.

Middlesex have been thoroughly decimated by every single opposition they have faced. They are rock bottom in the points table and are nearing a very embarrassing elimination from this year’s T20 competition. Their win record is in absolute shambles as they have only managed to win one out of 12 games pushing their NRR to an embarrassing low of -1.326.

Essex vs Middlesex Match Details

Match: Essex vs Middlesex, Match 116 (South Group), Vitality T20 Blast, 2023

Date and Time: June 30, 2023, on Friday, 11:30 pm IST

Venue: Country Cricket Ground, Chelmsford

Essex vs Middlesex Pitch Report

Bowling conditions at this venue are highly favorable. The quick bowlers have got the slope to their advantage which they can leverage to terrorize the batters in the earlier half of the game. The ball also tends to move off the deck in the initial part of the game but the surface settles as the game progresses.

It is a chasing ground and teams prefer to bowl first here in Chelmsford. Teams that have won chasing emerged victorious on more occasions (27) as opposed to teams batting first (25).

Essex vs Middlesex Weather Report

The weather at Chelmsford will remain partly cloudy with wind speed reaching up to 22 km/hr. The chance of rain is down to 20% while the temperatures throughout the day would vary between 21 C and 11 C.

Essex vs Middlesex Probable Xl

Essex

Probable Xl

Dan Lawrence, Feroze Khushi, Michael Pepper, Paul Walter, Daniel Sams, Matt Critchley, William Buttleman, Simon Harmer ©, Robin Das, Ben Allison, Sam Cook

Middlesex

Probable Xl

Stephen Eskinazi ©, Joe Cracknell, Max Holden, Ryan Higgins, John Simpson, Jack Davies, Luke Hollman, Joshua De Caires, Martin Andersson, Max Holden, Toby Roland-Jones

Essex vs Middlesex Prediction

Essex enters this fixture as clear favorites as Middlesex have only managed to win a single game this season after losing 10 games on the trot. They are certainly low on morale and self-esteem and are likely to flounder against a formidable Essex side. In comparison, Essex has a marginally better win record and are better placed in the points table than Middlesex.

Prediction: Essex to win the match

Essex vs Middlesex Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

