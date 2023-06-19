Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Essex vs Somerset: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The blockbuster showdown between Essex and Somerset will get underway on Monday, June 19 at 11.00 pm IST. This is a South Group fixture that will be played at Grace Cricket Ground in Leicester.

Somerset are right on top of the South Grop Point’s table with seven out of nine wins under their belt. They have thoroughly dominated the first half of the tournament and will be looking to recover quickly from their defeat in their last game against Surrey.

Essex are marginally behind in the points table and find themselves ranked in the third position with an NRR of 0.483. They have already been beaten once by Somerset this season and would be looking to tackle them with a renewed strategy.

Barring this defeat, they have overall looked in perfect shape and are leading into this upcoming fixture with five wins on the trot.

Essex vs Somerset Match Details

Match: Essex vs Somerset, Match 87 (South Group), Vitality T20 Blast, 2023

Date and Time: June 19, 2023, on Monday, 11.00 pm IST

Venue: Grace Cricket Ground, Leicester

Essex vs Somerset Pitch Report

The quick bowlers may get some assistance early on with the new ball and can potentially trouble the batters with unprecedented bounce and carry. However, the pitch does not have any obvious demons and run-scoring can be a very fruitful experience once the opening batters successfully see off the new ball.

Teams chasing on this venue have had more success and have won 28 games in total. Hence, toss will play a crucial role in deciding the ultimate fate of the game.

Essex vs Somerset Weather Report

There will be a few clouds dotted around on match day with temperatures varying between 24 degrees Celsius and 14 degrees Celsius. Overall, it will be very pleasant weather with very little to no threat of rain at this point in time.

Essex vs Somerset Probable Xl

Essex Probable Xl

Simon Harmer (C), Ben Allison, Aaron Beard, Will Buttleman, Sam Cooke, Matt Critchley, Robin Das, Aron Nijjar, Michael Pepper, Daniel Sams, and Shane Slater.

Somerset Probable Xl

Lewis Gregory (C), Will Smeed, Tom Banton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell, Sean Dickson, Ben Green, Roelof van der Merwe, Matt Henry, Josh Davey, and Shoaib Bashir.

Essex vs Somerset Prediction

Somerset have played good all-round cricket so far this season and have largely looked unfazed barring their two defeats. They started their campaign with six wins on the trot, including a clinical 11-run victory against Essex. So they know what to expect and are preparing themselves accordingly for yet another victory against Essex.

Prediction: Somerset to win the match.

Essex vs Somerset Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sky Sports Cricket

Live Streaming: Sky Go

