Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Glamorgan vs Kent: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Glamorgan and Kent are set to lock horns in a South Group match of the T20 Blast 2023 on Friday, June 2. The Sophia Gardens in Cardiff will host the contest.

Glamorgan, led by Kiran Carlson, are placed third in the table with four points and a net run rate of -0.210, thanks to wins in two out of three matches. They defeated Middlesex by 29 runs in their previous game.

Chris Cooke played an absolute blinder, scoring 113 runs off 41 balls, including 12 fours and seven sixes. After scoring 238/3, Glamorgan restricted Middlesex to 209 to take the game home.

Kent, led by Sam Billings, have some catching up to do as they are placed sixth in the table with two points and a net run rate of -0.503. After beating Gloucestershire in their opening game, they have lost two matches on the trot.

They lost to Somerset by 13 runs via the DLS method in their previous match. After being asked to chase down a revised target of 126, Kent were bowled out for 112 in 15 overs at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury.

Glamorgan vs Kent Match Details

Match: Glamorgan vs Kent, Vitality T20 Blast 2023

Date and Time: June 2, 2023, Friday, 11.00 pm IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Glamorgan vs Kent Pitch Report

The pitch in Cardiff has been decent for the batters over the years. Bowlers will have to work hard to reap the rewards. Fielding first should be the way forward.

Glamorgan vs Kent Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant with temperatures around the 15-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will not be on the higher side.

Glamorgan vs Kent Probable XIs

Glamorgan

Edward Byrom, Sam Northeast, Kiran Carlson (c), Colin Ingram, Chris Cooke (wk), Billy Root, Daniel Douthwaite, Peter Hatzoglou, Jamie McIlroy, Zain Ul Hassan, and Prem Sisodiya.

Kent

Tawanda Muyeye, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Sam Billings (c & wk), Jordan Cox, George Linde, Jack Leaning, Joey Evison, Grant Stewart, Wes Agar, and Michael Hogan.

Glamorgan vs Kent Match Prediction

Both teams have had pretty similar campaigns thus far, but it is Glamorgan, who seem to be in slightly better form and will go into the game as favourites.

Prediction: Glamorgan to win this contest of Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Glamorgan vs Kent Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

