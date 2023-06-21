Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Glamorgan vs Somerset: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Glamorgan and Somerset are gearing up to face each other in the 95th fixture of the 2023 Vitality T20 Blast edition on Wednesday, June 21, at 11 PM IST. This is a South Group fixture that will be played at Sophia Garden Cricket Ground in Cardiff.

Glamorgan are having a topsy-turvy ride this season and are ranked sixth in the South Group Points table. With five wins out of 10 games, their Net Run Rate (NRR) currently stands at -0.805. They come into this fixture on the back of a defeat to Surrey.

Somerset have been on top of their game so far with eight impressive wins out of 10 matches. They are right on top of the points table with a comparatively healthy 1.678 NRR. With their top order consistently delivering the goods, Somerset have the winning momentum on their side heading into this match.

The contest looks fairly one-sided on paper as it will feature a low-ranked side taking on the most dominant side in the South Group.

Glamorgan vs Somerset Match Details

Match: Glamorgan vs Somerset, Match 95 (South Group), Vitality T20 Blast, 2023

Date and Time: June 21, 2023, on Wednesday, 11:00 pm IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground, Cardiff

Glamorgan vs Somerset Pitch Report

The deck at Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground works marginally in favor of the bowlers. Scores over 190 have only been recorded on six occasions. The pitch will offer plenty of assistance to the quick bowlers and batters will have to be watchful early on before switching to beast mode.

The average first innings score is around about 150. The team that fields first will certainly be fancying their chances of winning if they succeed in restricting the opposition to a manageable total.

Glamorgan vs Somerset Weather Report

The weather at Cardiff will partly remain cloudy for some part of the day with temperatures varying between 13 to 23 degrees Celcius. There is a slim possibility of moderate rainfall at some stage in the game with a precipitation rate of up to 20%.

Glamorgan vs Somerset Probable Xl

Glamorgan Probable Xl

Callum Taylor, Kiran Carlson(c), Billy Root, Colin Ingram, Ben Kellaway, Andy Gorvin, Sam Northeast, Zain Ul Hassan, Prem Sisodiya, Peter Hatzoglou, Timm Van Der Gugten

Somerset Probable Xl

Tom Abell ©, Will Smeed, Tom Banton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sean Dickson, Ben Green, Craig Overton, Josh Davey, Jack Brooks, Tom Lammonby, James Rew

Glamorgan vs Somerset Prediction

Somerset have more wins than Glamorgan this season and are leading the South Grop points table. They have been producing victories on a more consistent basis than Glamorgan. With momentum firmly on Somerset’s side, our predictor favors Somerset to win the match effortlessly.

Prediction: Somerset to win the match.

Glamorgan vs Somerset Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

