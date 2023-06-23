Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Glamorgan vs Sussex: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Glamorgan and Sussex are set to take each other on in the upcoming 2023 Vitality T20 Blast edition on June 20 at 11 PM IST. This South Group fixture that will be played at the historic Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.

Glamorgan have a lot of repair work to do as they head into this fixture after suffering two colossal defeats. They are currently ranked sixth in the Vitality T20 Blast points table and have only won five out of their 11 matches.

Their win-loss record has negatively affected their net run-rate (NRR), which is down to -0.867, as well.

Sussex, meanwhile, have also had some terrible games and find themselves in a comparatively worse position than Glamorgan. They are currently ranked seventh in the points table with a shambolic NRR of -1.058.

Their win in the preceding fixture against Gloucestershire will certainly give them some confidence as they prepare to take on Glamorgan in this upcoming fixture. However, the two teams' track records suggest that a close match that could go either way is in the offing.

Glamorgan vs Sussex Match Details

Match: Glamorgan vs Sussex, Match 103 (South Group), Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Date and Time: June 23, 2023, on Friday, 11:00 pm IST.

Venue: Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester.

Glamorgan vs Sussex Pitch Report

Old Trafford is not a high-scoring venue and with dark overhead conditions, quick bowlers will certainly fancy their chances of bowling on this track.

Past statistics suggest that teams have posted a score below 150 on 17 occasions. Furthermore, teams that have batted first have won more games (31) as opposed to those batting second (22).

This is a clear indication that the surface will get a lot harder to bat on once the game progresses. The team that wins the toss should ideally opt to bat first on this deck and get enough runs on the board to hold an early advantage in this contest.

Glamorgan vs Sussex Weather Report

Light to moderate showers are predicted on the matchday, with the chances of rain up to 50% at the moment. The weather will remain gloomy and dark for the most part with temperatures expected to fluctuate between 15 and 22 degrees Celsius.

Glamorgan vs Sussex Probable Xl

Glamorgan

Probable Xl

Callum Taylor, Kiran Carlson(c), Billy Root, Colin Ingram, Ben Kellaway, Andy Gorvin, Sam Northeast, Zain Ul Hassan, Prem Sisodiya, Peter Hatzoglou, Timm Van der Gugten.

Sussex

Probable Xl

Ravi Bopara (c), Tom Alsop, Michael Burgess, Oli Carter, Tom Clark, James Coles, Henry Crocombe, Shadab Khan, Tymal Mills, Harrison Ward, Fynn Hudson-Prentice.

Glamorgan vs Sussex Prediction

Glamorgan have already triumphed over Sussex in this Vitality T20 Blast season and have some good memories of this match-up. They will know the flaws persisting in Sussex’s lineup and look to capitalize on those.

Sussex are also behind Glamorgan in the points table and we believe the latter could come away with the win in this match.

Prediction: Glamorgan to win this Vitality T20 Blast match.

Glamorgan vs Sussex Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: N/A.

