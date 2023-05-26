Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The T20 Blast 2023 will witness an exciting clash between Gloucestershire and Glamorgan at the County Ground in Bristol on Friday, May 26. This much-anticipated encounter in the South Group is set to commence at 11 PM IST. Gloucestershire has already competed in one match, while Glamorgan will inaugurate their season with this thrilling game.

In their previous match, Gloucestershire took on Kent and set a target of 113 runs while batting first. The standout performance came from Chris Dent, who scored an impressive 55 runs. However, the bowlers from Kent, particularly Michael Hogan, stood out by taking 3 wickets.

When it was their turn to bat, Kent's batters dominated the show, wrapping up the match in just 13.3 overs. The middle-order batter Jordan Cox played a crucial role, contributing 38* off just 17 balls. Gloucestershire managed to take only 3 wickets of the Kent team.

On Friday, Glamorgan will commence their South Group campaign, but they will have to do so without the services of their leading wicket-taker from 2022, Michael Hogan, who played against Gloucestershire for his new team, Kent, in their previous match.

In the absence of the injured David Lloyd, Kiran Carlson will captain the Glamorgan side. Despite the setback, they can rely on the consistent performances of Sam Northeast, who was the top run-scorer for Glamorgan in 2022, accumulating 510 runs.

Glamorgan's lineup also boasts international experience with overseas players Michael Neser and Colin Ingram. With their inclusion, Glamorgan aims to enhance their previous season's performance and move up from their sixth-place finish in the South Group.

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Match Details

Match: Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan, T20 Blast 2023, GLO vs GLA

Date and Time: May 26th, 2023, Friday, 11:00 pm IST

Venue: Gloucestershire Cricket Stadium, Bristol

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Pitch Report

The Gloucestershire Cricket Stadium in Bristol offers a pitch that generally favors batsters, providing them with good pace and bounce.

The surface tends to be conducive to stroke play, allowing batsmen to play their shots freely. However, bowlers who can generate movement off the pitch can still find success and trouble the batsmen.

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Weather Forecast

The upcoming fixture in Bristol is expected to proceed without any hindrance from rain, as the weather forecast indicates clear skies for Friday evening. The temperature is anticipated to hover around 12 degrees Celsius, providing a cool and pleasant atmosphere for the match.

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Probable XIs

Gloucestershire: Grant Roelofsen, Chris Dent, Miles Hammond, James Bracey, Oliver Price, Jack Taylor, Zafar Gohar, Tom Smith, Matt Taylor, David Payne, Paul van Meekeren

Glamorgan: Eddie Byrom, Sam Northeast, Colin Ingram, Billy Root, Kiran Carlson, Chris Cooke, Dan Douthwaite, Andrew Salter, Jamie McIlroy, Prem Sisodiya, Michael Neser

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Match Prediction

Gloucestershire may have an edge in the upcoming match as they are coming off a loss in their previous game, providing them with the motivation to bounce back strongly.

However, Glamorgan cannot be taken lightly as they possess a well-balanced side capable of posing a strong challenge. Both teams will be determined to secure a victory, making for an intriguing contest.

Prediction: Gloucestershire to win this match

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Live Streaming Details and Channels List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

