Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Gloucestershire vs Kent: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The 79th fixture of the South Group Division of the 2023 T20 Vitality Blast Season will kick off between Gloucestershire and Kent on June 16 at 11:30 PM IST.

Gloucestershire’s journey in this year’s T20 competition has not been a smooth one. They find themselves ranked at the number 7th position of the South Group Point’s table with a dismal NRR of -0.933. They will look to bounce back after their horrendous defeat against Somerset by a whopping margin of 80 runs.

On the other hand, Kent are marginally better in terms of their rankings and NRR and is positioned just a spot ahead of its rivals with an NRR of -0.333. They will draw inspiration from their last two games against Hamshire and Middlesex and look to carry on the winning streak as they build into this fixture.

Gloucestershire vs Kent Match Details

Match: Gloucestershire vs Kent, Match 79 (South Group), Vitality T20 Blast, 2023

Date and Time: June 17, 2023, Saturday, 11:30 pm IST

Venue: Bristol Cricket Ground, Bristol

Gloucestershire vs Kent Pitch Report

The pitch at Bristol Cricket Ground is largely favorable for batting. Teams batting last have won on more occasions (27) as opposed to teams batting first (17). The average first innings score on this venue is 164 while the highest is 242. This goes to show thabatters t will get full value for their shots.

Hence, it will be wise for the captain to bowl first and chase down the score in the second innings.

Gloucestershire vs Kent Weather Report

The weather at Bristol will be partly cloudy with slim chances of scattered rain. The temperatures would range between 16 and 26 Degrees celsius with a fairly high humidity rate of 54%.

Gloucestershire vs Kent Probable Xl

Gloucestershire

Probable Xl

Miles Hammond ©, Zaman Akhter, Ben Charlesworth, Zafar Gohar, Grant Roelofsen, Danny Lamb, David Payne, Graeme Van Buuren, Ollie Price, Tom Smith, Matt Taylor

Kent

Probable Xl

Sam Billings (C), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Joey Evison, Nathan Gilchrist, Michael Hogan, Fred Klaassen, Jack Leaning, George Linde, Tawanda Muyeye, Kane Richardson

Gloucestershire vs Kent Match Prediction

Kent is advancing into this fixture with two back-to-back wins. They surely have the winning momentum behind them unlike Gloucestershire, who were decimated by Somerset in the last game. Our win predictor clearly favors Kent to wrap this up in grand style.

Prediction: Kent to win the match.

Gloucestershire vs Kent Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Fancode & SonyLIV

