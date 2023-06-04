Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Gloucestershire vs Middlesex: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The 21st fixture of the South Group Division of the 2023 T20 Vitality Blast Season will kick off between Gloucestershire and Middlesex on June 4 at 7 PM IST.

Gloucestershire are precariously placed ranking 5th in the points table with an NRR of -0.626.

They have managed to secure only 2 wins in their last 5 games. They have not looked at their fluent best but their win against Surrey in the last game would have surely lifted their morale a fraction.

On the other hand, Middlesex looks down and out and finds themselves languishing right at the bottom of the South Grop points table with a horrid NRR of -1.994.

They suffered defeats in all their 5 games and are yet to register their maiden victory this season. Besides, they slipped to Gloucestershire in their previous outing on May 29 which would surely be playing on their mind.

Without a doubt, Gloucestershire appears to be a much more confident side leading into this fixture and would look to advance in the points table. Whereas Middlesex would be looking to salvage a win to stay alive in this tournament. Read on as we preview this fixture.

Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Match Details

Match: Gloucestershire vs Middlesex (South Group), Vitality T20 Blast, 2023

Date and Time: June 4, 2023, on Sunday, 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Bristol Cricket Ground, Bristol

Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Pitch Report

The pitch at Bristol Cricket Ground is a belter of a track. Teams batting last have won on more occasions (26) as opposed to teams batting first (17). The average first innings score on this venue is 165 while the highest score is 242. This goes to show that batting can be very rewarding on this track and batters will get full value for their shots.

Hence, it will be wise for the toss-winning captain to bowl first and give themselves a fighting chance to chase successfully.

Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Weather Report

The weather at Bristol is expected to be sunny for the most part with temperatures ranging from 23 to 9 degrees Celsius. The chance of any rainfall is down to 10% at the moment.

Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Probable Xl

Gloucestershire

They will likely go ahead with the same combination as the last game.

Probable Xl

Grant Roelofsen, Chris Dent, Miles Hammond, Ollie Price, Jack Taylor (c), James Bracey (wk), Ben Charlesworth, Matt Taylor, Tom Smith, David Payne, Danny Lamb

Middlesex

We expect to see a slew of changes in Middlesex’s lineup as many of their key players have failed to deliver.

Probable Xl

Stephen Eskinazi (c), Joe Cracknell, Pieter Malan, Max Holden, Ryan Higgins, Josh De Caires, Jack Davies (wk), Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Tom Helm, Blake Cullen

Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Match Prediction

Gloucestershire have the winning momentum behind them and has got the better of Middlesex by defeating them once this season. Meanwhile, for Middlesex, nothing has worked out for them as they have thoroughly been outplayed by every single team that they faced so far this season. Any chance of them making a spirited comeback appears bleak.

Prediction: Gloucestershire to win the match.

