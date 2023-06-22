Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Gloucestershire vs Sussex: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Gloucestershire and Sussex will face off for the first time in this year’s T20 Vitality Blast Competition on June 22. This will be the 100th match of the tournament which will be played at County Cricket Ground in Bristol. The scheduled start time of the game is 11 PM IST.

Gloucestershire are ranked number 7 in the South Group Points table with 4 wins in 10 matches. Their NRR is at an embarrassing low of -0.96. They have had some success during the early phases of the tournament but failed to cling on to their winning momentum in recent times.

Sussex are further down in the South Group Points table ranking 8th with a horrid-looking NRR of -1.459. The team has now suffered a staggering 7 defeats in 10 games in this year’s T20 competition. Their constant flurry of defeats have not only lowered their NRR but also their morale and chances of making it to the knockout phase of the league.

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Match Details:

Match: Gloucestershire vs Sussex, Match 100 (South Group), Vitality T20 Blast, 2023

Date and Time: June 22, 2023, on Thursday, 11:00 pm IST

Venue: County Cricket Ground, Bristol

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Pitch Report

The pitch at Bristol Cricket Ground is ideal for batting. The surface tends to settle down under lights and it becomes easier for batting in the evening. Teams chasing on this ground have won significantly more matches (27) as opposed to teams batting first (17). Run scoring will certainly not be an issue on this venue and the skipper who wins the toss should ideally bowl first.

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Weather Report

The weather at Bristol will be slightly foggy, accompanied by some grey cloud cover. The temperatures will vary between 24 C and 14 C during the day. The probability of rainfall is down to 3% at this stage.

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Probable Xl

Gloucestershire

Probable Xl

Miles Hammond(c), Zaman Akhter, Ben Charlesworth, Zafar Gohar, David Payne, Grant Roelofsen, Jack Taylor, Matt Taylor, Tom Smith, Graeme van Buuren, Ben Wells

Sussex

Probable Xl

Ravi Bopara ©, Tom Alsop, Michael Burgess, Oli Carter, Tom Clark, James Coles, Henry Crocombe, Shadab Khan, Tymal Mills, Harrison Ward, Fynn Hudson-Prentice

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Prediction

This contest will feature a clash between two low-ranked teams who are trying to crawl their way up the ladder. Gloucestershire are marginally ahead in the points table and have secured comparatively more wins than Sussex this season. Hence our win predictor tits slightly in favor of Gloucestershire.

Prediction: Gloucestershire to win the match.

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

