Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Hampshire vs Sussex: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Hampshire and Sussex are set to face each other in a South Group match of the T20 Blast 2023 on Saturday, June 3. The Rose Bowl in Southampton will host the contest.

Hampshire, led by James Vince, are currently placed fourth in the table with four points and a net run rate of +0.612 thanks to wins in two out of four games. They defeated Essex by a huge margin of 118 runs in their previous match.

Skipper Vince scored 103 runs off 48 balls with eight fours and as many sixes, helping his team post a massive score of 214. Liam Dawson picked up four wickets as Essex were bowled out for 96.

Sussex, led by Ravi Bopara, on the other hand, are placed seventh in the table with two points and a net run rate of -0.464. They will go into the game after losing to Essex by 25 runs in their previous match.

After being asked to chase down 164, Sussex were bowled out for 138 in 18.4 overs. Shadab Khan bowled well as he picked up three crucial wickets and gave away only 28 runs in four overs.

Hampshire vs Sussex Match Details

Match: Hampshire vs Sussex, Vitality T20 Blast 2023

Date and Time: June 3, 2023, Sunday, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Hampshire vs Sussex Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue is expected to be a sporting one. An overly high-scoring game doesn’t seem to be on the cards. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Hampshire vs Sussex Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 17-degree Celsius mark with the humidity in the 40s.

Hampshire vs Sussex Probable XIs

Hampshire

James Vince (c), Ben McDermott (wk), Toby Albert, Joe Weatherley, Ross Whiteley, Aneurin Donald, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Chris Wood, Scott Currie

Sussex

Tom Clark, Ravi Bopara (c), Tom Alsop, Shadab Khan, Michael Burgess (wk), James Coles, George Garton, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Oliver Carter, Tymal Mills, Henry Crocombe

Hampshire vs Sussex Match Prediction

Hampshire will be brimming with confidence after beating Essex. They will go into the match as firm favourites, although beating Sussex may not be a cakewalk.

Prediction: Hampshire to win this contest of Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Hampshire vs Sussex Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

