Vitality T20 Blast 2023: Headingley, Leeds pitch history and T20 records

Headingley in Leeds is the home ground of Yorkshire County Cricket Club, who were the semi-finalists in last year’s Vitality T20 Blast.

After winning seven group games out of 14, they beat Surrey in their quarter-final clash but went down against Lancashire in the semi-finals. They will be hoping to go all the way in this year’s competition.

Yorkshire didn’t have the best of starts to the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 as they lost to Warwickshire in their opening game. The side will return home for their third clash which will be against Durham, hoping to improve their home record in the ongoing T20 Blast.

Ahead of Yorkshire’s first home fixture, have a look at the pitch report of the Headingly in Leeds.

Headingley, Leeds T20 records and stats

The Headingley has hosted some dramatic Tests in the past. Ian Botham’s heroics in the Ashes Test in 1981 and Ben Stokes' sensational match-winning knock in the 2019 Ashes 2019 came at this very venue.

A total of 57 T20s have been played here, with the average first-innings score being 179. The highest T20 score recorded here is 260/4 by Yorkshire.

T20 matches played: 57

Matches won by teams batting first: 35

Matches won by teams batting second: 21

Matches Tied: 1

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest team score: Yorkshire 260/4

Lowest team score: Yorkshire 82/7

Headingley, Leeds pitch report

The surface at the Headingley is a belter of a track. The batters have a good time batting here as the ball arrives nicely onto the bat. We have seen the bowlers often miss their mark and they will have to hit the right areas to avoid any damage.

There have seen scores above 170 on 38 occasions. As there is a true bounce on this surface, teams prefer to bat first and pile up runs. Teams defending a total have had success here at this venue and it won’t be a surprise if the trend to bat first continues at the Headingley.

T20 Blast 2023 Matches at Headingley, Leeds

May 28 – Yorkshire vs Durham (7 pm IST, 2:30 pm Local Time)

June 1 – Yorkshire vs Lancashire (11:30 pm IST, 7 pm Local Time)

June 4 – Yorkshire vs Derbyshire (4 pm IST, 11:30 am Local Time)

June 9 – Yorkshire vs Worcestershire (11 pm IST, 6:30 pm Local Time)

June 16 – Yorkshire vs Leicestershire (11 pm IST, 6:30 pm Local Time)

June 20 – Yorkshire vs Northamptonshire (11 pm IST, 6:30 pm Local Time)

June 22 – Yorkshire vs Warwickshire (11 pm IST, 6:30 pm Local Time)

