Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Kent vs Essex: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Kent and Essex will lock horns in the 58th South Group Division fixture on June 7 at St Lawrence Cricket Ground in Canterbury. The game is scheduled to start at 11:00 PM IST.

Kent haven’t been able to secure a winning formula in their last four games and have thoroughly been decimated against any opposition that they came across. After their win in the opening game against Gloucestershire, not seem to have gone their way. They are seventh in the points table and their Net Run Rate (NRR) stands at -0.255.

Essex are one position ahead of Kent in the points table. They managed to secure three wins in their last five games and have an NRR of -0.536. Their comfortable victory against Sussex in their last encounter would make them feel a little relieved leading into this fixture.

Both teams are pretty much neck and neck and have all to play for in this upcoming match.

Kent vs Essex Match Details

Match: Kent vs Essex (South Group), Vitality T20 Blast, 2023

Date and Time: June 7, 2023, on Wednesday, 11:00 pm IST

Venue: St Lawrence Cricket Ground, Canterbury

Kent vs Essex Pitch Report

The pitch at St Lawrence Cricket Ground is a belter of a track and bowlers may have a hard time containing the flow of runs. It is hard and flat and batters will have the freedom to play through the line of the ball.

The average first-innings score on this ground is 176 so it will be an ideal ploy for the toss-winning captain to bat first and put enough runs on the board to bat the opposition out of the game.

Kent vs Essex Weather Report

The weather at Canterbury is expected to be partly cooler with a few clouds dotted around. Temperatures during the day may rise to 17 degrees Celsius while at night it can drop to nine degrees Celsius. The chances of rain appear dim at this stage which is just down to 3%.

Kent vs Essex Probable Xl

Kent

Probable Xl

Sam Billings (c), Fred Klaassen, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Alex Blake, Jordan Cox, Joe Denly, Michael Hogan, Jack Leaning, George Linde, Tawanda Muyeye, Kane Richardson

Essex

Probable Xl

Adam Rossington (wk), Robin Das, Will Buttleman, Matthew Critchley, Josh Rymell, Tom Westley, Daniel Sams, Simon Harmer (c), Shane Snater, Ben Allison, Sam Cook.

Kent vs Essex Match Prediction

Kent and Essex have been pretty much neck and neck in terms of their positioning on the points table. Essex are marginally ahead as far as their win record is concerned and hence our win predictor shifts slightly in favor of Kent.

Prediction: Kent to win the match.

Kent vs Essex Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Fancode & SonyLIV

Poll : Who will win the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 match? Kent Essex 0 votes