Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Kent vs Surrey: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Kent and Surrey will once again meet during the 22nd South Group Division fixture on June 4 at St Lawrence Cricket Ground in Canterbury. The game will kick off at 7 PM IST.
Kent have not made an ideal start to their campaign and have lost three out of four games. They find themselves ranked below at the number 7 position sitting with a dismal-looking NRR of -0.311. After registering a win in their opening game, things have gone downhill for Kent as they lost 3 back-to-back games that have pushed them lower in the points table.
Surrey on the other hand have fared quite well as they find themselves better placed compared to their rivals. They are just one spot behind the table toppers i.e. Somerset with a NRR of 1.136. They have only lost two games in their last 5 outings and would be looking to improve their win record against Kent by beating them twice this season.
Read on as we preview this fixture.
Kent vs Surrey Match Details:
Match: Kent vs Surrey, Match 22 (South Group), Vitality T20 Blast, 2023
Date and Time: June 4, 2023, on Sunday, 7:00 pm IST
Venue: St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
Kent vs Surrey Pitch Report
The Lawrence Cricket Ground is a high-scoring venue and batsmen will enjoy batting on this track. There will not be much swing and spin on offer and bowlers may find it difficult to contain the flow of runs in the first innings. However, the pitch may get to the slower side as time progresses.
The team batting first has won on more instances compared to teams batting second. Besides, the average first innings score here is 174. It will be an ideal decision to bat first and get enough runs on the board to skittle the opposition out of the attack.
Kent vs Surrey Weather Report
The weather at Canterbury will be slightly on the cooler side with temperatures hovering between 18 to 9 degree Celsius. It will remind sunny for the most part and chances of any rain are down to 2% at this stage.
Kent vs Surrey Probable Xl
Kent
They will likely go ahead with the same combination as the last game.
Probable Xl
Sam Billings (c), Arafat Bhuiyan, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Alex Blake, Jordan Cox, Joe Denly, Joey Evison, Michael Hogan, Jack Leaning, George Linde, Tawanda Muyeye, Kane Richardson, and Grant Stewart.
Surrey
We may see some swapping ahead of this game and some major players being left out as the management will look to try out new faces.
Probable XI
Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Ben Foakes (wk), Sunil Narine, Jamie Overton, Tom Lawes, Sean Abbott, Chris Jordan (c), Daniel Worrall
Kent vs Surrey Match Prediction
Surrey are in total command and are leading the South Group Points table. They have only suffered two narrow defeats so far in the season and have previously beaten Kent in their earlier encounter on May 26. By looking at the current form of both teams, we can safely conclude that an easy win awaits Surrey in this fixture.
Prediction: Surrey to win the match.
Kent vs Surrey Live Streaming details and channel list
TV: Sky Sports Cricket
Live Streaming: Fancode & Sky Go
