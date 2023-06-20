Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire are all set to lock horns in the 90th fixture of the North Group Division in the 2023 T20 Blast Competition at Chester-le-Street. The game will kick off on June 20 at 11 pm IST.

Leicestershire are down and out and have been out of steam for most of the tournament. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the North Group Point’s table with a shambolic NRR of -0.993. After suffering a series of massive defeats, any chance of a potential comeback appears slim.

On the flip side, Nottinghamshire have the winning momentum behind them and have fared comparatively better than their rival. They are ranked third in the North Group Point’s table with an NRR of -0.309. The side would look to make a strong recovery after being blown away by Northamptonshire in their previous fixture by a shocking 78 runs.

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Match Details

Match: Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire, Match 90 (North Group), Vitality T20 Blast, 2023

Date and Time: June 20, Tuesday, 11:00 pm IST

Venue: Grace Road Cricket Ground, Leicester

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Pitch Report

The deck at Grace Cricket Ground may favor the quick bowlers early on as they can take full advantage of the gloomy overcast conditions. The ball may nip around a bit in the early phase of the game which can potentially cause a few problems for the batters.

As the new ball settles down, run-scoring will progressively become easier and batters will be able to take more risks.

Teams chasing have won on more occasions (28) as opposed to teams batting first (25) which serves as a strong indicator that the pitch is highly suitable for batting.

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Weather Report

The weather forecast for today’s game is a bit worrisome for avid cricket fans. The weather will remain cloudy for the most part with temperatures ranging from 23 C to 13 C. We could be in for some rain interruptions as the probability of an imminent shower has surged to 50%.

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Probable Xl

Leicestershire

Probable Xl

Colin Ackermann, Rehan Ahmed, Ed Barnes, Michael Finan, Peter Handscomb, Louis Kimber, Wiaan Mulder, Callum Parkinson, Rishi Patel, Harry Swindells, Nick Welch.

Nottinghamshire

Probable Xl

Steven Mullaney (c), Tom Moores, Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Matthew Montgomery, Calvin Harrison, Matthew Carter, Shaheen Afridi, Samit Patel, Jake Ball.

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction

Nottinghamshire are way ahead of Leicestershire in the points table. Overall, Nottinghamshire have maintained a good win record of six wins in 10 games.

On the flip side, Leicestershire have been lagging behind and have only been able to scavenge two wins in their last 10 matches. Leicestershire's future surely look bleak as they gear up to face a high-ranked side.

Prediction: Nottinghamshire to win the match

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

