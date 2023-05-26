Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Leicestershire vs Warwickshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Leicestershire and Warwickshire are set to face each other in a North Group match of the T20 Blast 2023 on Friday, May 26. The Grace Road in Leicester will host the contest.
Leicestershire, led by Colin Ackermann, did not make a great start to the tournament, as they lost to Lancashire by eight wickets at the Old Trafford in Manchester. They are placed at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -4.180.
After opting to bat first, Leicestershire were bowled out for 99 in 18.5 overs. Barring Wiaan Mulder and Harry Swindells, none of their batters got into double digits. Lancashire chased down the target with 51 balls to spare. Rehan Ahmed and Mulder picked up one wicket apiece.
Warwickshire, on the other hand, are sitting pretty at second in the table with two points and a net run rate of +1.700. They defeated Yorkshire by 34 runs to get their campaign off to a flying start.
Saim Hain and Chris Benjamin scored 83* and 46 respectively and propelled Warwickshire to 200/6. Thereafter, Warwickshire restricted their opponents to 166 in 19.5 overs, with Henry Brookes picking up four wickets.
Leicestershire vs Warwickshire Match Details
Match: Leicestershire vs Warwickshire, Vitality T20 Blast 2023
Date and Time: May 26th 2023, Friday, 11:00 PM IST
Venue: Grace Road, Leicester
Leicestershire vs Warwickshire Pitch Report
The pitch in Leicester is expected to be a sporting one. A competitive match seems to be in store for Friday. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.
Leicestershire vs Warwickshire Weather Forecast
Playing conditions will be pleasant with no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 20-degree Celsius mark.
Leicestershire vs Warwickshire Probable XIs
Leicestershire
Nick Welch, Soloman Budinger, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann (c), Wiaan Mulder, Rishi Patel, Harry Swindells (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Callum Parkinson, Naseem Shah, Will Davis
Warwickshire
Robert Yates, Paul Stirling, Alex Davies (c & wk), Sam Hain, Chris Benjamin, Dan Mousley, Chris Woakes, Henry Brookes, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Jake Lintott
Leicestershire vs Warwickshire Match Prediction
Both teams had contrasting fortunes in their previous games. Warwickshire will go into the match as top favourites as Leicestershire seem to lack firepower.
Prediction: Warwickshire to win this contest of Vitality T20 Blast 2023.
Leicestershire vs Warwickshire Live Streaming details and channel list
TV: Sony Sports Network
Live Streaming: Sony LIV
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.
Poll : Paul Stirling to score a half-century?
Yes
No
0 votes