Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Middlesex vs Essex: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The 20th day of the T20 Blast 2023 will witness three South Group matches, one of which will see Middlesex and Essex locking horns at Lord's, 7:00 PM IST.

This is going to be an intense rivalry since Middlesex will battle to save the face. They have lost all nine encounters in a row which place them at the bottom of the points table with an inferior net run rate of -1.301. They are yet to bag a point.

On the other hand, Essex, despite being the last to begin their T20 Blast 2023 journey, are sitting in the third position of their respective group. Out of eight matches played, they have triumphed six, and are just behind Surrey and Somerset, placed first and second, respectively. Essex's NRR is 0.348 and they have bagged 12 points from six wins.

Middlesex vs Essex Match Details

Match: Middlesex vs Essex, Match 85 (South Group), Vitality T20 Blast, 2023

Date and Time: June 18, 2023, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Lord's

Middlesex vs Essex Pitch Report

Lord's pitch is known to favor seam bowlers early on with some assistance for spinners. At the same time, it can be a challenging and well-balanced wicket for both competitors.

Middlesex vs Essex Weather Report

The weather is expected to be around 20 degrees Celsius, but will eventually get cooler as time passes. Fans can expect showers and heavy thunderstorms with cloudy surroundings.

Middlesex vs Essex Probable XI

Essex

Probable XI

Dan Lawrence, Feroz Khushi, Michael Pepper, Robin Das, Paul Walter, Matt Critchley, Daniel Sams, Will Buttleman, Simon Harmer (C), Shane Snater, Sam Cook

Middlesex

Probable XI

Stephen Eskinazi, Joe Cracknell, Pieter Malan, Max Holden, Jack Davies, Luke Holman, Martin Anderson, Ryan Higgins, Josh de Caires, Tom Helm, Toby Greatwood

Middlesex vs Essex Match Prediction

Despite the fact that Middlesex have not managed to inspire the lookouts so far, they truly possess the potential with some great names on the team. To break the jinx, followed by nine straight defeats, they may now give hard luck to Essex in their forthcoming fixture.

Middlesex vs Essex Live Streaming and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

