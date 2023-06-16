Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Middlesex vs Kent: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The 72nd match of the 2023 Vitality T20 Blast will see Middlesex and Kent go head-to-head on Friday, June 16. This is a South Group fixture that will begin at 10:45 PM IST at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Middlesex have thoroughly been outplayed in all their league matches so far. They are languishing at the bottom of the South Group points table and are yet to get a taste of their maiden victory of this Vitality T20 Blast season.

Their Net Run Rate (NRR) is in shambles standing at -1.368 and they will need to collectively do something out of the ordinary to lift themselves out of their misery.

Meanwhile, Kent are also lagging behind in the points table and are situated only two spots ahead of Middlesex in the seventh position. They have secured only two wins in their last seven games and have a poor NRR of -0.276.

However, Kent come into this match after a win in their last Vitality T20 Blast game against Hampshire. Daniel Bell-Drummond starred with the bat to steer Kent to a memorable six-wicket victory.

As we build up to the clash between two low-ranked teams, let us preview this fixture in more detail.

Middlesex vs Kent Match Details

Match: Middlesex vs Kent, Match 72 (South Group), Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Date and Time: June 16, 2023, Friday; 10:45 pm IST.

Venue: Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Middlesex vs Kent Pitch Report

The pitch at Lord’s is favorable for batting and bowling. If the quick bowlers can get the ball in the right areas, batting can prove to be a bit of a challenge, but we have also seen teams register massive scores on this venue.

The surface is expected to remain flat for the most part which will not be ideal for the spinners. They will have to be extremely disciplined to avoid being taken for runs.

The average first innings score here is 171. Hence, chasing would be the better tactic to deploy at this venue.

Middlesex vs Kent Weather Report

The weather in London is expected to be nice and pleasant with temperatures ranging between 12 and 27 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be fairly high at around 60%, but there are no chances of rain on the match day.

Middlesex vs Kent Probable Xl

Middlesex

Probable Xl

Stephen Eskinazi (c), Martin Andersson, Joe Cracknell, Bake Cullen, Jack Davies, Josh De Caires, Nathan Fernandes, Tom Helm, Ryan Higgins, Max Holden, Toby Roland-Jones.

Kent

Probable Xl

Sam Billings (c), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Alex Blake, Jordan Cox, Joe Denly, Joey Evison, Michael Hogan, George Linde, Tawanda Muyeye, Kane Richardson, Grant Stewart.

Middlesex vs Kent Prediction

This Vitality T20 Blast match will be a hard-fought contest as both teams will be keen to get a win and stay on track.

Middlesex will be more desperate for a win as they look to break the losing streak this season. However, given Kent’s overall track record in this competition, they may just sail past their opponents, handing them another painful defeat.

Prediction: Kent to win this Vitality T20 Blast match.

Middlesex vs Kent Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: N/A.

