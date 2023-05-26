Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Northamptonshire vs Durham: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The Northamptonshire vs Durham match will be held at County Ground in Northampton on May 26, 2023. The exciting clash is scheduled to begin at 11:00 PM IST tonight in the North Group.

In their recent clash, Northamptonshire faced a 15-run loss to Worcestershire, who set a challenging target of 197 runs. While Northamptonshire's bowlers took wickets, they struggled with their economy rates, with Tom Taylor claiming 3 wickets but conceding runs at an economy rate exceeding 10.

Despite a valiant effort from Northamptonshire's batters, Worcestershire's bowlers controlled the situation and successfully defended their total. Ricardo Vasconcelos and Chris Lynn provided a solid foundation with 32 and 28 runs respectively, while Tom Taylor emerged as Northamptonshire's top-scorer with an impressive 44 runs, as they finished on 181/8.

On the other hand, Durham will be looking to make a strong impression in their first game of this season. They had a challenging time as a team in the previous year's T20 Blast competition, with three victories in 14 games.

Skipper Ashton Turner will be eager to see his side begin the 2023 season with a victorious start against Northampton.

Northamptonshire vs Durham Match Details

Match: Northamptonshire vs Durham, T20 Blast, NOR vs DUR

Date and Time: May 26th, 2023, Friday, 11:00 pm IST

Venue: County Ground, Northampton

Northamptonshire vs Durham Pitch Report

The pitch at County Ground, Northampton is expected to be batting-friendly, offering good bounce and carry to the batters. Spinners may find some assistance as the match progresses, making it crucial for teams to capitalize on the early overs.

Northamptonshire vs Durham Weather Forecast

Friday's match is set to have clear skies with a humidity level of around 69%. The temperature is expected to rise from 5 degrees to 20 degrees Celsius as the game begins.

Northamptonshire vs Durham Probable XIs

Northamptonshire: Chris Lynn, Ricardo Vasconcelos, David Willey (c), Josh Cobb, Saif Zaib, Lewis McManus, Rob Keogh, Tom Taylor, James Sales, Andrew Tye, Graeme White.

Durham: Ashton Turner, David Bedingham, Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Scott Borthwick, Alex Lees (c), Oliver Robinson (wk), Ben Raine, Liam Trevaskis, Luke Robinson, Stanley Mcalindon.

Northamptonshire vs Durham Match Prediction

Durham will aim to kickstart their T20 Blast 2023 campaign on a positive note, hoping for a strong start in the tournament. On the other hand, Northamptonshire will be determined to bounce back from their previous defeat and regain their winning momentum. Both teams will be eager to make a statement and set the tone for a successful T20 Blast season.

Prediction: Durham to win this match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Northamptonshire vs Durham Live Streaming Details and Channels List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

