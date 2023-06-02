Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Northamptonshire and Leicestershire are set to lock horns in a North Group match of the T20 Blast 2023 on Friday, June 2. The County Ground in Northampton will host the contest.

Northamptonshire, led by David Willey, are placed eighth in the table with two points and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -1.063. They will go into the game on the back of a 21-run defeat to Birmingham Bears on May 31.

After being asked to chase down 202, Northamptonshire finished with 181 for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Ricardo Vasconcelos scored 65 runs off 39 balls with 13 fours, but his efforts went in vain.

Leicestershire, led by Colin Ackermann, are placed at the bottom of the table with a -1.808 NRR. Having lost all four of their matches, they will be looking to get back to winning ways.

They got close to beating Derbyshire but ended up losing the match by two runs. After being asked to chase down 190, Ackermann’s team got themselves up to 187 for the loss of five wickets.

Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Match Details

Match: Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire, Vitality T20 Blast 2023

Date and Time: June 2, 2023, Friday, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Northampton

Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Pitch Report

The pitch in Northampton is an excellent one for the batters, which means bowlers need to work hard to get any benefits. Fielding first should be the way forward.

Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 15-degree Celsius mark and humidity would not be on the higher side.

Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Probable XIs

Northamptonshire

Ricardo Vasconcelos, Chris Lynn, David Willey (c), Saif Zaib, Josh Cobb, Lewis McManus (wk), Tom Taylor, Andrew Tye, Graeme White, James Sales, Freddie Heldreich

Leicestershire

Nick Welch, Soloman Budinger, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann (c), Wiaan Mulder, Rishi Patel, Harry Swindells (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Callum Parkinson, Naveen-ul-Haq, Will Davis

Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Match Prediction

Northamptonshire will go into the match as favourites despite their indifferent form as Leicestershire are yet to find their feet.

Prediction: Northamptonshire to win this contest of Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

