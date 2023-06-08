Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Nottinghamshire vs Durham: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Nottinghamshire and Durham are set to face each other in a North Group match of the T20 Blast 2023 on Thursday, June 8. The Trent Bridge in Nottingham will host the contest.

Nottinghamshire, led by Steven Mullaney, are placed fifth in the table with eight points and a net run rate of -0.139 thanks to wins in four out of seven matches. They defeated Lancashire by five wickets in their previous match.

After being asked to chase down 146, Nottinghamshire did so with seven balls to spare. Cameos from Tom Moores and Steven Mullaney took the Outlaws past the finish line at a canter.

Nottinghamshire vs Durham Match Details

Match: Nottinghamshire vs Durham, Vitality T20 Blast 2023

Date and Time: June 8, 2023, Thursday, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Nottinghamshire vs Durham Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Nottingham is generally an excellent one for batting. A high-scoring match seems to be on the cards.

Nottinghamshire vs Durham Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 17-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 40s.

Nottinghamshire vs Durham Probable XIs

Nottinghamshire

Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Matthew Montgomery, Tom Moores (wk), Steven Mullaney (c), Samit Patel, Calvin Harrison, Matthew Carter, Shaheen Afridi, Jack Brooks

Durham

Graham Clark, Alex Lees (c), Michael Jones, Oliver Robinson (wk), Ashton Turner, Bas de Leede, Wayne Parnell, Liam Trevaskis, Ben Raine, Nathan Sowter, Luke Robinson

Nottinghamshire vs Durham Match Prediction

Durham and Nottinghamshire have had pretty similar campaigns thus far. But Durham will have the upper hand going into the next contest.

Prediction: Durham to win this contest of Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Nottinghamshire vs Durham Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: YouTube channel of Nottinghamshire

