Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Nottinghamshire and Worcestershire are set to lock horns in a North Group match of the T20 Blast 2023 on Friday, June 2. The Trent Bridge in Nottingham will host the contest.

Notts, led by Steven Mullaney, are hanging in the middle of the table with four points and a net run rate of +0.141. They will go into the match after losing to Yorkshire by eight runs on Mya 30.

After being asked to chase down 183, Nottinghamshire finished on 174 for four in 20 overs. Alex Hales and Colin Munro scored 53 and 46 respectively, but their efforts went in vain.

Worcestershire, led by Brett D'Oliveira, have had an outstanding campaign thus. They have won all three of their matches and have a net run rate of +0.859. They beat Leicestershire by 33 runs in their previous match.

After opting to bat first, Worcestershire scored 183 for the loss of seven wickets on the back of Kashif Ali’s 69 off 44 balls with seven fours and three sixes. Thereafter, they restricted their opponents to 150 for nine in 20 overs.

Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Match Details

Match: Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire, Vitality T20 Blast 2023

Date and Time: June 2, 2023, Friday, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Pitch Report

The venue in Nottingham has been high-scoring over the years. Bowlers may not have much room for error. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Weather Forecast

The playing conditions in Nottingham will be pleasant on Friday. Temperatures will be around 11 degrees Celsius.

Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Probable XIs

Nottinghamshire

Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Matthew Montgomery, Lyndon James, Tom Moores (wk), Steven Mullaney (c), Samit Patel, Shaheen Afridi, Matthew Carter, Jack Brooks

Worcestershire

Brett D'Oliveira (c), Michael Bracewell, Jack Haynes, Adam Hose, Kashif Ali, Ben Cox (wk), Ed Pollock, Mitchell Santner, Adam Finch, Dillon Pennington, Patrick Brown

Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Match Prediction

Nottinghamshire are stronger on paper but have shown a bit of inconsistency. Worcestershire have done an excellent job with their limited resources and will go into the match as favorites.

Prediction: Worcestershire to win this contest of Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

Poll : Shaheen Shah Afridi to pick up 2+ wickets? Yes No 0 votes