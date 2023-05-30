Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire are set to clash in a North Group match of the T20 Blast 2023 on Tuesday, May 30. The Trent Bridge in Nottingham will host the contest.

Nottinghamshire, led by Steven Mullaney, are fifth in the table with four points and a net run rate of +0.335 thanks to wins in two out of three games. They beat Durham by five wickets in their previous match.

Oliver Robinson scored 50 runs off 38 balls with six fours as Durham scored 168 for the loss of six wickets. Alex Hales stayed not out on 65 off 46 as the Notts chased down the target with four balls to spare.

Yorkshire, led by Shan Masood, are ninth in the table with a poor net run rate of -1.094. They will go into the game after losing to Durham by 28 runs on May 28 at Headingley in Leeds.

Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire Match Details

Match: Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire, Vitality T20 Blast 2023

Date and Time: May 30, 2023, 11:00 pm IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire Pitch Report

The pitch in Nottingham has been an excellent one for the batters. The bowlers may find it a little tough to stop the run-flow. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward.

Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain in Nottingham for the time being. The temperature will be around the 10-degree Celsius mark with the humidity in the 40s.

Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire Probable XIs

Nottinghamshire

Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Matthew Montgomery, Tom Moores (wk), Steven Mullaney (c), Lyndon James, Samit Patel, Matthew Carter, Shaheen Afridi, Conor McKerr.

Yorkshire

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Shan Masood (c), Jonathan Tattersall (wk), Matthew Revis, Jordan Thompson, David Wiese, Dominic Bess, Ben Mike, Jafer Chohan, Matthew Fisher.

Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire Match Prediction

Nottinghamshire will go into the game as the firm favorites. Yorkshire have struggled to get going and it would be tough for them to beat the Notts.

Prediction: Nottinghamshire to win this contest of Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Poll : Dawid Malan to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes