Vitality T20 Blast 2023: Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett pitch history and T20 records

The Radlett Cricket Club in Radlett will be hosting one game of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023. It will be a South Group fixture between Middlesex and Hampshire, with the high-octane clash set to be played on Tuesday, June 6.

Middlesex’s home ground is the Lord’s in London. However, due to the England and Ireland Test at the iconic venue, their home fixture against Hampshire has been moved to the stadium in Radlett.

Ahead of this Vitality T20 Blast 2023 fixture, let’s have a look at the pitch report and stats of this venue.

Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett T20 records and stats

A total of seven domestic games have been played at this venue so far. However, it is yet to host an international fixture.

The average first-innings total at this stadium in domestic T20s is 182. We have seen teams chase down targets successfully on six out of seven occasions and expect the captain winning the toss opt to bowl first while playing here.

T20 matches played: 7.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1.

Matches won by teams batting second: 6.

Matches Tied: 0.

Matches Abandoned: 0.

Highest team score: Middlesex 229/9.

Lowest team score: Middlesex 142/7.

Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett pitch report

The pitch at this venue is beautiful to bat on. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters enjoy batting on this track. Meanwhile, the bowlers will get little assistance from the surface and generally go on a journey if they miss their mark.

We have seen scores in excess of 170 on four occasions so far at this venue in domestic T20 games. It won’t be a surprise if we see a high-scoring affair on June 6 as well.

T20 Blast 2023 Matches at Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett

June 6 – Middlesex vs Hampshire (9 PM IST, 4:30 PM Local Time), Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

