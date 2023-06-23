Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Somerset vs Gloucestershire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The T20 Blast 2023 match between Somerset and Gloucestershire on Friday, June 23 2023, will be played at 11:00 pm IST at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton.

Somerset have the best record out of all teams in the North Group and the South Group thus far in the competition with only two losses.

In their previous meeting, Somerset got off to a fantastic start, scoring 122 runs in just 10 overs for their opening partnership. After losing two wickets, they maintained the same pace for the rest of the innings, scoring a whopping 231 runs in all.

With a magnificent second-wicket partnership, Gloucestershire got off to a respectable start. However, they soon began to lose wickets and did so quickly. They were eventually dismissed for just 151 runs, and Somerset comfortably won the game by an enormous margin of 80 runs.

In Somerset's recent encounter with Glamorgan on June 21, Will Smeed and Tom Kohler-Cadmore led the squad to victory. The two pulled the game away from them in the 13th over. Smeed scored 66 runs in just 36 balls, smashing eight fours and three sixes.

This win put Somerset clear of Surrey at the top of the Blast table with 18 points.

In this encounter on Friday night, Gloucestershire will be trying to avoid their fourth straight loss of the tournament. On Sunday, they suffered a 32-run loss at the hands of Glamorgan at Cardiff. As a result, Gloucestershire dropped to seventh place in the South Group.

Somerset vs Gloucestershire Match Details:

Match: Somerset vs Gloucestershire, Match 104, Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Date and Time: June 23, 2023 at 11 pm IST

Venue: The Cooper Associates Country Ground, Taunton.

Somerset vs Gloucestershire Pitch Report

The Cooper Associates County Ground's pitch is evenly sized. When the circumstances are favorable and they strike the target regions, the bowlers can succeed. This venue's first-innings average is 177, but if the bowlers bowl well, they may likely destroy the opposition's batting order.

The Cooper Associates County Ground doesn't have any large stands, therefore the breeze that blows over the field is quite important. The spinners can definitely generate the necessary drift to worry the hitters, and the pacers will get some nice movement.

Somerset vs Gloucestershire Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Taunton are expected to hover between 17 C and 21 C with partly cloudy sky on Friday.

Somerset vs Gloucestershire Probable XIs

Somerset

Tom Abell ©, Will Smeed, Tom Banton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sean Dickson, Ben Green, Craig Overton, Josh Davey, Jack Brooks, Tom Lammonby, James Rew

Gloucestershire

Miles Hammond (c), Grant Roelofsen, Ben Charlesworth, Ben Wells , Oliver Price, Zafar Gohar, Graeme van Buuren, Tom Price, Matt Taylor, David Payne, Tom Smith

Somerset vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction

The batting lineup for Somerset is excellent, with plenty of depth and talented players. They have been outstanding so far and are likely to continue the momentum in this clash as well.

Prediction: Somerset will win this clash

Somerset vs Gloucestershire Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV & Fancode

